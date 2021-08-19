Live updates: Another large number of cases expected - Bloomfield

Welcome to 1 NEWS' updates on day nine of the nationwide Level 4 lockdown.

- New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 for another two days, with settings to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland's lockdown is in place until midnight Tuesday, with a review set for Monday.

- As of Wednesday, the total number of cases in the Delta community outbreak is 210. The number of contacts is 20,383.

- Locations of interest have climbed to 491. There are locations in Auckland, the Coromandel, the central North Island and Wellington. The list is being updated every two hours.

7.26am - Like Bloomfield, Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy told Breakfast the country may see a high number of cases again Thursday.

Case numbers were expected to plateau soon and then drop as the effects of lockdown kicked in, he added.

A good sign was the country was not seeing "daily doubling" of cases, which was common with the Delta variant.

Hendy said it was "unlucky" there had been a super spreader event in the outbreak and remarked there had been an "element" and "dash" of unluckiness this time around.

Like Bloomfield again, Hendy thought there may a split in alert levels in the North and South islands.

He felt Auckland was looking at "multiple weeks" in lockdown, while the situation was more "optimistic" for the rest of New Zealand.

7.20am - Another facility with about 200 beds is being stood up for those who test positive, Bloomfield said, and there is availability in Wellington and Christchurch.

7.18am - Bloomfield added 62 new cases Wednesday was high, but said it is expected the growth will level out from Friday due to lockdown.

7.13am - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there could be another large number of cases Thursday.

6.43am - The Ministry of Health has confirmed there may have been a second vaccine mistake, this time in Christchurch.

On Thursday it was revealed five people in Auckland may have been injected with saline solution, rather than the vaccine, back in July.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme's national director Jo Gibbs said there was also an incident at the Wigram vaccination clinic in Christchurch where vaccine stock did not match the number of doses administered.

6.05am - For some contacts identified earlier on in the outbreak, Thursday marks their day 12 tests.

6am - A bit of a recap of Wednesday's developments: Sixty-two community cases were announced, but Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said although this was a steady growth, it was "not exponential".