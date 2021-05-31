LIVE: Uncertainty in Canterbury as region reels from wild weather

Refresh this page for 1 NEWS' latest updates on the wild weather in Canterbury.

6.39am: "The weather's been pretty horrendous," Ashburton district mayor Neil Brown told Breakfast. "We've had about a third of our annual rainfall in 48 hours."

6.30am: Multiple stretches of State Highway 1 is closed as the Canterbury region enters its third day of a red weather alert, Breakfast reporter Isaac Gunsson told Breakfast.



SH1 is closed between Burnham to Dunsandel, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area or delay their journey as anywhere south of Dunsandel is "essentially disconnected from Christchurch".

Full list of road closures:

SH1 Temuka near intersection with Arowhenua Rd

SH1 Hinds River Bridge

SH1 Ashburton near intersection with Saunders Rd

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven

SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill

SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)

SH1 and SH8 Timaru to Fairlie



Rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, with rain expected to top 400mm in some parts of the region - more than half the annual rainfall Canterbury normally experiences.

6.23am: Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton told Breakfast the Selwyn River / Waikirikiri "still hasn't reached its peak and is expected to break its banks just east of State Highway 1 today". He said river levels further up the country "are beginning to drop off their peaks".



Broughton said it takes 10 to 12 hours for water levels to travel across to the Selwyn district "so although it may not be raining right now, it doesn't mean more water's not on its way".



More rain and wind is expected in the region today.



6.19am: Thousands were on standby to be evacuated in Ashburton.

The biggest risk to the Waimakariri remains the high level of the Ashley River at the potential for it to top over the stop banks, the Waimakariri District Council said in an update this morning.



The river risk led to two areas being evacuated late last night and early this morning by emergency services.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews evacuated approximately 113 properties in the Oxford and Mount Thomas Road area near the Ashley River.

A further 133 properties were evacuated in the Eyre River area were evacuated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police.

Eyre River is showing some signs of slowly dropping and it’s hoped than an inspection at daylight will give enough certainty to allow residents to return safely to their homes in the morning.



A regional state of emergency has been declared across the whole of Canterbury.

What you need to know:

