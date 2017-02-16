LIVE: Two fires merge into huge blaze as extra police and NZDF brought in to fight Port Hills fire

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information and releases.

2:25am: A Facebook page has been created for those wishing to offer housing to fire evacuaees. You can click on it here, at Evacuation housing.

2:17am: The Canterbury Police Communications centre report they've called in an extra 37 officers to work overnight. In total around 60 officers will be out about in Christchurch helping, as fire threatens homes in the Cashmere hills above Christchurch. The officers are involved with manning cordons, notifying residents of evacuations and carrying out reassurance patrols in area where people have been evacuated.

2:00am: In addition to rural Fire Service staff, a group of 86 made up of 50 Police and 36 NZDF members are working overnight on the fire response doing evacuations and reassuring people who have been impacted. Police will knock on doors and call phones of properties where people need to evacuate, but if people are feeling unsafe, the advice is to leave.

1.38am: Once again, police are advising rubberneckers to go home if they are safe, amid reports of hundreds of Christchurch locals in places they shouldn't be, watching the fire.

1.20am: The fire service has told 1 News they are working hard to contain a large fire which has already destroyed 7 properties in the Cashmere Hills above Christchurch.

The fire, which is a merging of the Marley Hill and Early Valley, fires is now burning over and area estimated to be around 1850 hectares.

Southern Fire communications centre shift Manager Riwai Grace says they currently have 39 fire appliances and tankers operating in the area.

He says they are trying to contain the fire and working with Police to ensure public safety.

He's also warning people who do not need to be in the area to stay away.

Mr Grace says two fire appliances have attended a suspicious fire in the Bexley area behind the Water Treatment plant.

He says they don't need any people making a nuisance of themselves and if anyone sees people acting suspiciously to contact the Police of Fire Service.

He's encouraging people to take down registration numbers or take photos of people acting suspiciously on their cell phones.

1.07am: Civil Defence has confirmed the news no one wanted to hear, that is, that the two Port Hills fires, Marley Hills and Early Valley have now merged into one, developing significantly during the afternoon and into this evening.

"The estimated area of the fire is now in excess of 1850ha and still growing. The fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road below Sign of the Kiwi and is developing in Victoria Park. It has also spread to within close proximity of the dense residential housing of Westmoreland.

"At least three additional houses have been destroyed in the area of Worsleys Road.

"Evacuations are continuing, as the fire has compromised properties in the Worsleys, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush Roads, and streets in the vicinity of Longhurst Terrace in Cashmere. The area south of Sign of the Takahe on Dyers Pass Road has also been evacuated.

"There is the potential for fires to continue to spread towards residential properties overnight, with fresh easterly winds continuing. Evacuation areas will be extended overnight if the need arises.

"Police are planning to knock on doors and phone residents in areas that must evacuate. However, if people are worried or feel uncomfortable in their home, the advice is to leave.

"Te Hapua Halswell Centre and the Nga Hau e Wha Marae are open for evacuated residents.

"Resources from out of the region are being mobilised."

12.34am: Jos Ritchie from Civil Defence's emergency operations centre says the Marley Hill fire and Early Valley fire have merged.

12.25am: More citizen photos from the scene below:

12.14am: Civil Defence says helicopters and fixed planes have been stood down for the night. Ground crews and fire services are working through the night.

"The fires are burning within an estimated 1,655 hectare area on both sides of the Port Hills, but not all of this area is alight as the fire has been extinguished in some locations.

"If a member of the public is concerned about a flare up overnight, which they believe may threaten lives or property, we advise them to call emergency services on 111."

A map from the MODIS satellite showing locations of significant heat activity in the Port Hills within the last 24 hours, current as of midnight Wednesday. Source: NASA/MODIS

12.02am: Civil Defence has issued a correction to an earlier report that 40 homes had been engulfed. They now say only two or three homes have been engulfed on Worsley Spur.

11.52pm: Startling photos of the fire zone are flooding twitter. We've posted a few below. And just a word on 1 News' TV coverage of this story, we'll be staying on air with updates from our reporters at the scene every half hour throughout the night, you can catch them on TV1.





11.36pm: LATEST POLICE UPDATE: Police are assisting with the latest evacuations at Long Hurst Terrace, off Dyers Pass Road and residents should leave their properties immediately.

Police remind those who have been displaced that a welfare centre has been set up at Halswell Library, Halswell Road.

Anyone who is not able to evacuate themselves should call 111.

11.23pm: Police have confirmed 40 houses have been engulfed in flames on Worsley Rd. Police and New Zealand Defence personnel are currently evacuating homes in the Kennedys Bush, Cashmere and Hoon Hay Valley roads as well as homes from the Sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park. The advice from Civil Defence is that if you have any concerns about your safety, leave your home.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel earlier confirmed to Newstalk ZB that up to 400 people had been evacuated from the street.

10.26pm: Update from police: Residents in the area from the Sign of the Takahe, Cashmere to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. This includes Victoria Park Road, Pentre Terrace and Dyers Pass, south of Takahe Drive. The south side of Cashmere Road between Kennedy's Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road is also being evacuated.



10.15pm: MAJOR UPDATE - Christchurch Civil Defence update - Residents from the sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. The fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park.

9.50pm: We are also evacuating the south side of Cashmere Road to Kennedy's Bush Road, and to Hoon Hay Valley Road, says Christchurch City Council.

9.40pm: Vision from the 1 NEWS weathercam on Sugarloaf reveals the ferocity of the blaze.

9.40pm: Civil Defence update: Around 300-400 people have been evacuated from homes in Worsley Road, Cracroft, the bottom of Hoon Hay Valley Road and the Westmorland area. Hundreds of others across the hills have self-evacuated as the fire spreads.

9.35pm: Kordia says its transmission site located at the bottom of Sugarloaf, which provides services that include television and radio for the Christchurch area, is currently under 'significant threat by the Port Hills fire'. Kordia says it has activated its disaster recovery plans and is 'working with its customers to prepare for the worst'.





ROAD CLOSURES

Cashmere Road is closed west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road is closed

Hoon Hay Valley Rd is closed

Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed

Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road is closed