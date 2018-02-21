LIVE: Towns left sodden as ex-Cyclone Gita tears through parts of New Zealand, closing roads

Keep updated with 1 NEWS NOW's live developments after the remnants of ex-Cyclone Gita hurtled through parts of the country, bringing flooding and high winds.

The story so far:

- Wellington: SH1 has suffered damage between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, one lane is open.

- Nelson/Tasman: The weather looks to die down this morning, but patches of heavy rain are forecast midday. There are closures on the road from Riwaka to Takaka.

- West Coast: There are a number of road closures and power supply isn't guaranteed

- Taranaki: Thousands are without power

- Christchurch: Despite significant rainfall, the council says it got 50 per cent less than expected



8.19am: From NZTA

• Access to Kaikoura re-established with Route 70 via Waipara and Waiau reopening after 7am today. Drivers need to take care and expect a slow journey with crews working on the road.

• Access to Westport now re-established with the Inangahua Junction end of SH6 reopened.

• Crews will be working hard to get more routes reopened to at least one lane today, particularly between Riwaka and Golden Bay over the Takaka Hill.

• Geraldine to Fairlie, SH79, Speechlys bridge some damage/drop out there, see alternate route below SH1 and 8.



8.08am: Road closures -

SH 1 Peketa to Goose Bay North Canterbury

SH 1 Mangamaunu to Clarence North Canterbury

SH 1 Hundalee North Canterbury

SH 6 Westport to Greymouth West Coast

SH 6 Hokitika - Haast West Coast

SH 6 Haast to Makarora West Coast

SH 54 Cheltenham to Hunterville Manawatu

SH 60 Riwaka to Takaka Nelson

SH 73 Kumara Junction to Jacksons West Coast

SH 79 Geraldine South Canterbury



7.56am: From Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management Group -

- The Local State of Emergency is still in place for the Taranaki Region.

- Power outages still affecting a large number of properties.

- State Highways in the region are open, as far as we know, but some local roads may still be blocked by fallen trees.

- Schools make their own decisions on whether to close, based on their power and water situation. People should check their workplaces to see if power and water are on and whether they should go to work.

- People in New Plymouth District should conserve water, as the supply is still disrupted.

7.51am: Buller District mayor Garry Howard told TVNZ1's Breakfast the effect of ex-Cyclone Gita was mitigated on West Coast due to "great support" and preparation.

7.36am: TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean said winds gusted up to 130km/h in places like Taranaki and on the Rimutaka Hill, swells of 9m were recorded off the Taranaki coast, "but the good news is things have calmed down a bit".

However warnings are still in place, with heavy rain and galeforce winds still hitting the east coast of the South Island. These are expected to ease this afternoon.

7.31am: Weather Watch forecast the heavy rain today looks to be around the Otago/Canterbury area, but is set to ease. It moves up the country on Thursday to central New Zealand, with Nelson/Marlborough and Wellington getting the heavy rain which is set to ease.

7.19am: Buller District Mayor Garry Howard told Breakfast this morning it's a "different day today".

"We've got away fairly well with the high winds that came through and the seas, whilst they were very rough didn't get the same sea swell and sea surge into properties like the previous storm."

7.13am: SH1 between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki is down to one lane. Police said motorists can expect "significant delays" from both directions.

7.07am: Road openings and closures in the upper South Island from NZTA:

• Rocks Road Nelson closed around high tide early this morning, and reopened at 4am.

• Inangahua end of SH6 fallen trees on highway means Westport is currently a little isolated with the Coast Road north of Greymouth from Rapahoe to just outside Westport closed, SH6. Crews will working at daylight to clear this route into Westport via Inangahua.

• Crews will be working hard to get these routes reopened this morning and an access way into Kaikoura along Route 70 (Waiau) and through the Hundalees to the south/ Oaro today.



6.57am: The Ministry of Education say all schools and ECEs in the Buller District will close today. The Ministry also advise those in storm hit areas to remain in contact with schools in case of closures.

6.55am: Several flights cancelled and delayed out of Wellington this morning.

6.50am: State Highway 1 between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki has re opened to a single lane.

6.47am: Wellington - KiwiRail crews are working to fix a slip on the Johnsonville line, and signals fault on the Kapiti Line. They warned delays are likely of up to 20 minutes on the Hutt Valley Line this morning.

6.37am: The latest Metservice satellite image shows Cyclone Gita's eye has arrived south-east of the South Island. Dunedin is still windy and rainy.

6.25am: Over 15,000 homes are still without power in Taranaki and Manawatu this morning. Most of those – almost 2000 – are in Patea.

Taranaki declared a state of emergency last night because of high winds causing problems on the roads and with power and water supplies.

People in New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Onaero and Urenui have been urged to save water and only use the bare minimum.

That’s because a falling tree ruptured the pipe from a reservoir to the New Plymouth water treatment station.

6.23am: Christchurch City Council say there has been several wastewater overflows along the Heathcote and Avon Rivers, and in Akaroa.

6.20am: Heavy rain is still hitting the South Island's east coast, with strong galeforce winds whipping through too. It is expected to ease this afternoon.

6.12am: TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean is in Nelson this morning. The area was hard hit last night.

McLean said it was currently dry in the area and the winds had died down, "but it doesn't mean there wasn't a lot of crazy weather [in Nelson] and much of the country last night".

Nine metre swells were recorded off the coast of Taranaki and Kaikoura saw almost 200mL of rain yesterday, with NIWA saying is four times their monthly average.

6.03am: Metservice current Severe Weather Warnings -

Heavy rain for Kaikoura Coast, Canterbury, North Otago, Dunedin

Strong wind for Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa including the Tararua District, Marlborough, Buller, Westland and Canterbury

5.51am: Update from Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi last night.

5.48am: Thousands of people are still without power in Taranaki.

5.43am: Police have confirmed SH1 is closed between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki, with hide tide washing across both lanes last night.

SH1 is closed between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki. Source: Supplied

"The Paekakariki Hill Road is available as a detour for light vehicles only, this detour can add up to 30 minutes to your travel time," police say.

5.40am: Nelson mayor Rachel Reese and Buller Mayor Garry Howard are scheduled to update us on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning. Watch LIVE here.

5.37am: 1 NEWS journalist Michael Cropp's update from Wellington, where the Paekakariki coastal road is shut.

Large waves have tossed debris (rocks, sticks, branches) onto both lanes of SH1 along the Paekakariki coastal road.

He understands the road and seawall are damaged.

"Hundreds of trucks are parked up, some drivers have been here since about midnight when the road was closed," he said.

5.28am: Nelson/Tasman, West Coast and Christchurch

Fire and Emergency call outs across the South Island overnight

Callout estimates from 9pm last nigh to 4am this morning:

- 20 in Nelson

- 45 on the West Coast (this includes all districts)

- 12 in Christchurch

Nelson/Tasman

Today’s weather outlook

The weather looks to die down from this morning but have heavy patches of rain again from midday.

Latest update:

- 80 people to escorted home from the Takaka Welfare Centre

- 53 people at the Motueka Welfare Centre which’ll remain open till the end of the event

- Marahau and Collingwood Welfare centres remain open

- Nelson's welfare centre at the Salvation Army Hall remains open

Road closures

SH60 on the Riwaka side of the Takaka Hill

SH6 Tahunanui to Stepneyville

*also some streets in and around the region are closed but council is updating later this morning

West Coast

Today’s weather outlook

Westport – rain for most of the day getting heavy at times. South easterlies this afternoon.

Hokitika – Gusty easterlies and rain getting heavy at times.

Greymouth – Gusty easterlies and rain getting heavy at times.

Latest update from council

- Schools to remain closed today.

- Westland District Council are meeting at 8am this morning to go over the state of emergency still in place.

- People are asked to delay travel where possible.

- Power is intermittent in some places and everyone’s asked to treat all power lines as live.

- Buller Electricty Limited has managed to restore power to those effected overnight however they’re asking people to have a contingency plan in place as they can’t guarantee continued supply.

Road closures

SH6 Hokitika to Haast

SH73 Jacksons to Kumara Junction

Sh6 Westport to Greymouth

SH6 Inangahua Junction to Westport

*also some streets in and around the region are closed but council is updating later this morning

Christchurch

Today’s weather outlook

Heavy showers throughout the day.

Latest update from council

Christ College is shut today – a decision made by the Board of Trustees. It is understood but not confirmed that other schools are doing the same thing due to potential difficulties for parents getting their kids to school.

Although Christchurch has had significant rainfall, the council says it got 50 per cent less than expected with no reports of flooding above floor level.

Big concern is high tide again at 9am.

Nine people are in the Civil Defence evacuation centre – all tourists – and this will be closed at 9am this morning.

Christchurch's wastewater system is under pressure so residents are urged to shower sparingly and delay washing clothes and dishes.

Surface flooding is an issue however the council are hoping some will reside before peak traffic – motorists urged to take caution.

Road closures

SH70 inland Kaikoura Road

SH1 Hundalee

SH1 Peketa to Goose Bay

Sh1 Mangamaunu to Clarence

*also some streets in and around the CBD are closed but council is updating later this morning

Earlier:

What happened Tuesday -