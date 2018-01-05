LIVE: Thousands wake to no power as the storm continues to lash the North Island with heavy rain, strong wind

1 NEWS NOW brings you coverage of wild weather battering parts of the country.

08.46am: Hundreds of homes in the Far North are affected by power outages this morning.

According to Top Energy's outages website nearly 2000 properties in the Far North have been affected by the outages.

08.43am: Tamaki Drive in central Auckland between Ngapipi Road and the port is closed again due to continuing storm surges.

08.40am: Fairfax are reporting that Vector has confirmed the number of homes without power has gone down from 12,000 to 4,500.

The crews are working to get power restored but as the storm continues to move across the region more outages could occure.

8.27am: Update on power outages in the Thames Coromandel district - power has been restored to some households in Whitianga and surrounding areas this morning.

However for those still experiencing an outage, Powerco expect it to be fully restored at 9.36am.

For those in Hikutaia without water, it's expected to be back in a couple of hours, wrote the Thames-Coromandel District Council in an update.

8.24am: MetService has updated the total rain recorded in places across NZ from Thursday morning.

Notably the Coromandel Rangers recorded the most rainfall with 130mm, and Rotorua came in second with 111mm of rainfall.

According to NIWA, with 41mm of rain since 9.00am Thursday Auckland has recorded more rain in the last day than November and December 2017 combined.

8.15am: 1 NEWS reporter Jenny Suo got caught up in some pretty strong winds in Mount Maunganui last night.

8.12am: The Interislander ferry is still sailing today, but it might be a bit bumby so there is a chancer for weather-related delays.

Keep up to date on sailing times here.

8.07am: SH1 north and south of Kaikoura is closed due to the weather.

NZTA says the Route 70 and the alternate route remain open.

8.02am: MetService are urging people to check if their region is under any severe weather watches or warnings as strong winds and bouts of heavy rain are forecast for the day ahead.

7.55am: Auckland Transport are advising motorists that Tamaki Drive may close again at high tide this morning (10.47am) and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

7.47am: Holiday-makers hoping to get out and about in Mount Maunganui this morning might be out of luck as the base track of the Mount has been closed after large waves lapped the track overnight.

Leisure Island has also been closed until "conditions are suitable for reopening", the Tauranga City Council said on its website.

The city council has also removed part of its mobility beach access mat so that it doesn't get damaged by high winds, heavy rain and surf activity.

Staff and contractors are on standby to respond if things escalate, the council said.

The council is advising people to rake leaves away from drains in their street to help prevent surface flooding.

7.43am: Due to the weather the 7.40am and 8.20am ferry services from Pine Harbour to Auckland City and the return services at 8.20am and 9.10am will be replaced by bus this morning.

7.30am: There are power outages across the Auckland region this morning following the wild weather overnight, with some areas without power for more than 12 hours.

About 12,000 properties are without power in the region, Fairfax reports.

Some properties on Waiheke Island have been without power since late last night, but Vector says on its website they're expecting to restore power by 10.30am this morning.

Other outages are impacting homes and businesses in Flat Bush, Mount Wellington, One Tree Hill and Glen Eden, while power's been out since 5.00am in some parts of Parnell in central Auckland.

Further north, Whangaparoa and Matakana have experienced some outages, and parts of Mangawhai have been powerless since 7.00pm Thursday night.

Auckland’s west coast has been hit too, with parts of Muriwai, Waimauku and Helensville without power.

Other suburbs also had outages that have since been restored.

Most areas are expected to have power by this morning, Vector said on its website.

07.07am: SH2 Waioeka Gorge is closed due to a slip.

NZTA are urging motorists to postpone any non-urgent travel and use SH35 as an alternative route.

Take extra care as there is also a slip blocking a lane on SH35 east of Opotiki.

6.55am: The power is out in Whitianga.

Powerco are reporting 9037 properties have been affected.

The estimated time of restoration is at about 9.30am this morning.

6.50am: The Thames-Coromandel District Council said the bad weather passing through overnight certainly "made an impression".

Water supply in Hikutaia is out after the storm.

There were no reports of any significant issues or weather related incidents.

The district council says the next point of risk is high tide this morning, at approximately 10.47am.

6.40am: Unison's website is showing outages around Hastings, Napier and Rotorua are affecting hundreds of customers.

In Hastings over 1000 customers were affected by power outages, including 795 in Havelock North.

In Napier 373 customers were affected, and in Rotorua 586 customers have been affected by the outages.

6.30am: Vector Energy's storm response plan has been activated and they're working to restore power outages caused by severe weather, according to their website.

Currently, there are 21 electricity outages.

6.25am: Tamaki Drive is now open following last night's flooding.

NZTA are urging motorists to drive to the conditions.

6.22am: All Gulf Harbour ferry services in Auckland will be replaced by bus services today.

Auckland Transport says other ferry services and public transport is still operating.

6.18am: In the past 12 hours the North Fire comms told 1 NEWS they received 131 weather related calls, but no major incidents.

Central Fire comms said they have had 11 weather related call outs.

Southern Fire Comms told 1 NEWS that they were "pretty quiet" overnight and only received a few weather related calls.

6:05am: A low is set to cross central New Zealand today bringing heavy rain and gales to the central and upper North Island, according to MetService. The strongest winds are expected from Taranaki northwards including Taihape with a severe gale warning for these areas.

Thousands of homes across Auckland are without power after strong winds buffeted the city overnight.