 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

The America's Cup holders were greeted by Maori elders at Aotea Square.
Source: 1 NEWS

1:57pm: Grant Dalton has mentioned in his speeched in front of a packed viaduct that Team NZ will be taking the Auld Mug to the regions and presenting it to different parts of the country.

1:50pm: Speeches have begun now with Prime Minister Bill English saying Team NZ are an inspiration for many young Kiwis and that he hopes their victory and today's parade "inspires the All Blacks on Saturday".

Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.
Source: 1 NEWS

1:41pm: The crew up on stage now with Kiwi rapper David Dallas who is performing now on a packed Auckland viaduct.

1:38pm: Prime Minister Bill English says many at Team NZ probably "didn't realise the sense of ownership New Zealanders have over the America's Cup".

1:30pm: Peter Burling leading the side out to a wero as Team NZ are greeted with a passionate haka by local iwi on Auckland's viaduct.

1:26pm: How heavy is the America's Cup trophy? Well according to Peter Burling the Auld Mug is roughly around 18 kilograms.

The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!
Source: 1 NEWS

1:15pm: The rain is absolutely bucketing down now as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the 'Auld Mug' to the Auckland crowd.

1:11pm: Team NZ cyclor Joe Sullivan, a former fireman, says "no one quite knows how to celebrate like Kiwis" and is overwhelmed by the welcome in Auckland.

12:59pm: Grant Dalton says he didn't understand the full support of Kiwis behind Team NZ until he turned out for the parade today.

12:53pm: Team NZ cyclor Simon Van Velthooven says seeing the turnout for the team at the parade in Auckland is "pretty amazing".

Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

12:45pm: The key men that brought the cup back to New Zealand, Peter Burling, Grant Dalton and Glenn Ashby hold the cup as they wave to fans.

12.40pm: Team NZ are making their way down Queen Street with the Auld Mug on full display as thousands of fans cheer and throw confetti. 

12.30pm: The parade is underway in Auckland's CBD with the team being led by a marching band.

12.20pm: The team is assembled and ready to begin the parade from Aotea Square.

Not even bad weather can spoil today’s America’s Cup celebrations in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.10pm: A powhiri welcomes Emirates Team New Zealand as they arrive to take part in the parade.

12pm: Thousands are gathering in Auckland's CBD to catch a glimpse of the Auld Mug as it's paraded down to the Viaduct this afternoon.

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

Source: Auckland Transport Authority


The team will then hook behind the train station and along Quay St before they then board a boat and sail around the viaduct and inner city wharves.

Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

01:13
2
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

00:31
3
The reality TV star and his model partner confirmed today that they have a new member of the family.

Rob Kardashian's Instagram shut down after abusing former fiancee online

4
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand win race nine to win the America's Cup. Helmsman Peter Burling and trimmer Blair Tuke spray Moet Champagne in celebration. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Raw: Live with Team NZ on the America’s Cup Parade

00:50
5
The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow present live coverage of Team NZ’s triumphant homecoming.

01:13
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ