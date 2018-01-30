LIVE: Temperatures continue to rise, with North Canterbury town of Cheviot first to hit 37C

NZ is experiencing one of its hottest ever days. Could the mercury top 40 degrees for the first time in over 40 years? Our reporters are in the South Island hot spots.

3:48pm: Countdown has released some key insight stats from sales over the Kiwi summer so far.

Not surprisingly bottled water has come out on top, with more than seven million litres being sold so far as people look to quench their thirst.

Fans and ice are other big sellers, with more than 640 tonnes of the latter being sold.

Another interesting stat is the sale of more than 108 tonnes of coleslaw, obviously a staple at many Kiwi BBQ's this summer.

3:40pm: Temperatures are still capable of rising even further over the next few hours so there could be a few more records tumbling yet.

Also meaning it could be the perfect day for an after work dip to cool off!

3:30pm: A reminder from the MetService that despite today's blue skies, some severe weather of the damper kind is on the way later this week.

3:20pm: It is heating up out there, with NIWA now reporting that Cheviot in North Canterbury has just reached 37C, the first spot in the country to hit the predicted peak today.

That 40C mark is inching ever closer...

3:15pm: As of 3pm NIWA reports that Clyde in Central Otago has hit 36.7C, its warmest temperature ever on record.

2:55pm: Things are heating up at the Unichem Pharmacy in Alexandra. Thanks to Taryn Gray for sending in this pic taken at 2:30pm today.

Temperature reading from Alexandra pharmacy. Source: Taryn Gray

2:48pm: According to the MetService Alexandra has just reached the 35C mark, while further north Auckland is a whisker away from reaching its predicted high of 27C, currently sitting at a balmy 26.2C.

Time to grab an ice cream perhaps?

2:40pm: Central Otago farmer Stu Duncan has told 1 NEWS that it has been "incredibly hot" in the region recently with some local residents telling him of recording 45C temperatures in their cars.

He says he can't remember a time when the weather has stayed this hot, for this long, in January.

2:23pm: The latest temperature updates from NIWA, which shows a battle for the top spot.

2:15pm: Associate Minister for Health Julie Anne Genter has today acknowledged global warming is responsible for hotter summers, and a series of health initiatives are in the works to keep Kiwis out of harm.

2:08pm: The temperature in Alexandra continues to creep up according to the MetService, with it currently sitting at 34.9C.

If the last few days are any indication it will certainly continue to rise before the day is done. An official 40C day incoming perhaps?

1:56pm: Some interesting statistics from NIWA.

1:50pm: Amazingly the current recorded low is also in the South Island, with some suburbs in Christchurch's eastern areas only sitting at 18C according to the MetService.

1:42pm: Staff at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa say they have measured temperatures of 41C in the hot pools, in a non scientific survey.

Lifeguard Roz Poleglas says: "It's unbearable and making everyone feel very sweaty".

Most people are sensibly finding relief in the cold pools, but 1 NEWS spoke to a group who had opted for the 42C pool.

They said: "We're starting to feel a bit weird so we won’t be in here for long!"

1:35pm: The temperature readings are flooding in to the 1 NEWS inbox from Canterbury residents, with this pic showing a reading of nearly 38C coming in from Theresa Larsen on a farm at Waiau, Canterbury.

A reading on a temperature gauge in Waiau, Canterbury. Source: Theresa Larsen

1:28pm: 1 NEWS reporter John McKenzie says it definitely "feels hotter" than the official temperature of 32C in the Central Otago town of Wedderburn, where some locals have told him they have recorded unofficial temperatures of up to 40C!

1:20pm: Alexandra is edging closer to its predicted high of 37C currently sitting at 33.7C according to the MetService.

1:15pm: Lucky swimmers at Northland's Puwheke Beach have been treated to sharing the waves with a group of playful dolphins for the second time in a few days on Sunday. The marine mammals clearly enjoying the heatwave.

1.10pm: Today's projected highs for the major towns and cities...

1pm: February 7, 1973 is New Zealand's hottest on record, when Rangiora topped 42.4C. In all, eight of New Zealand's top 10 recorded temperatures were achieved that day, mostly in or around Canterbury.

The North Canterbury region is again being hit with soaring heat today, with a 25% chance of exceeding 40 degrees.

Elsewhere Alexandra is also forecast to hit 36 degrees Celsius.

