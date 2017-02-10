LIVE: 'The tail is the dangerous bit' - Farewell Spit whale rescuers given last-minute instructions before refloat attempt

Over 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit near Golden Bay at the top of the South Island.

1 NEWS Now will bring you developments as they happen.

10.50am: Project Jonah says at this stage no more volunteers are needed until they get through the high tide period and assess what still needs to be done.

They will clearer idea of their success or otherwise by around midday.

10.27am: It's nearly high tide, so those on the ground in Farewell Spit will be working hard to get as many whales back in the water as possible. Good luck everyone.

10.15am: The Interislander is offering to help those registered as Marine Mammal Medics get to Golden Bay.

10.05am: Looks like people are travelling from near and far to help with the refloat

9.55am: As expected, there is plenty of goodwill for those going to help out.

"Much love and strength to both the whales and the humans involved in the rescue efforts," says Anna.

9.45am: The good folk at Project Jonah have advice for those helping out

9.40am: DOC is taking the lead on the rescue ahead of high tide at 10.30am

"Lead Agency for Whale Rescue is DOC. Please report to the team running the rescue operation. Get there by 10am. Stay safe."

9.25am: Here is DOC's advice for those heading to help.

9.22am: MetService has updated the weather for Farewell Spit. It's looking pretty good.

"Farewell Spit forecast. A dry day with high cloud & afternoon sea breezes. Max temp 18C. Bring wetsuit &own food,water.Carpool is best."

9.10am: Farewell Spit is notorious for whale strandings.

In 2015, nearly 200 pilot whales stranded in the area, the largest such event in 15 years.

8.52am: This is the awful sight at Farewell Spit.

8.40am: Here is the latest from Project Jonah:

There are 416 whales stranded at Farewell Spit. 75% were dead upon discovery. Efforts this morning will be focussed on refloating the remaining live whales at high tide (10.30am), some of which are already able to swim.

8.35am: People in the wider Nelson region are using social media to organise rides to the scene.

DOC is telling people to bring a wetsuit and warm clothing.

High tide is at 10.30am.

8.30am: Cheree Phillips has tweeted this haunting photo from the scene.

Mike Ogle from the Department of Conservation is calling for help to save the whales.