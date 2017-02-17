LIVE: Sun shining in Christchurch after night of drizzle as fire fighters continue to monitor Port Hills hot spots

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the yellow line. Source: 1 NEWS

8.44am: A fire fighter who's battled the Port Hills blaze is calling for New Zealand to invest in more fire fighting technology. Graeme Causer says many lessons can be learned from the fires this week including "New Zealand needs a serious review". He says "Australia, Canada, USA and many others have large, retardant equipped planes. The need for this was obvious on Tuesday he says.

8.22am Christchurch has woken to less dry conditions than over the past few days. TVNZ's Christchurch bureau says drizzle from overnight stopped at around 6:30am today. The sun is coming out but there are still clouds in the sky. MetService forecasts rain for this morning.

7.54am Three people have received hospital treatment because of the fire. They have all been discharged Canterbury District Health Board confirms.

7.38am Kidsfirst Cashmere Kindergarten will be CLOSED today. Schools that have confirmed they are OPEN today are: Cashmere High School

Thorrington School; Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Whanau Tahi.



7.23am Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee says he disagrees with Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel's claim that an earlier declaration of a state of emergency would not have helped efforts to fight the fire. "The fire raged for two and a half days before being called on the third day," Mr Brownlee told TVNZ's Breakfast today.

"Let's learn from Kaikoura (earthquake) and this experience and have a very simple line of communication and control for future situations," he said.

7.07am - Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee is this morning calling for a review into of Civil Defence saying the Christchurch fires highlight the need to streamline Civil Defence legislation. Mr Brownlee says he thinks a state of emergency should have been called earlier.

6.54am Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel told TVNZ's Breakfast this morning she's prepared to be held accountable if it's found she should have declared a state of emergency earlier. "I will be held accountable for the decision I made today." But she says if a state of emergency was declared earlier it would have made no difference to the fire fighting effort. Ms Dalziel says of the overall situation in Christchurch: "It's been hard for people but I got a real sense of confidence yesterday."

6:40am A small amount of people continue to stay at the Te Hapua Welfare Centre. Two other welfare centres (Nga Hau E Wha marae and Selwyn welfare centre) have closed.

6.29am Civil Defence advises the roads that were closed yesterday are expected to remain closed today. A list of the closed roads can be found at the bottom of these updates. Staff from an American Antartic ship docked in Lyttelton have been helping police with cordons.

6.16am Fire cordons will remain place until at least tomorrow, Saturday 18 February, Civil Defence advises.

6.13am Cashmere Primary School will remain closed today. News of school closures can also be found here.

6.07am Even though the fires are more under control than they were yesterday authorities have to remain viligant. 1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies says hot spots could continue to flare up over the next three weeks. A Hercules aircraft with fire retardant is expected to arrive from Australia today.

5.48am Power remains cut to 174 households according to a 5:45am update from electricity provider Orion.

5.35am Fire fighters used thermal-imaging technology to help them battle the blazes overnight.

5.15am 1 NEWS' Christchurch staff are delighted to report it is currently raining in Christchurch which is sure to help dampen fire hot spots.

5.08am Good news for Christchurch weather-wise with MetService forecasting rain. They forecast occasional drizzle from late morning and northeast winds.

4.50am Authorities have been monitoring the Port Hills fires overnight and into this morning. Three rural fire crews with 15 staff and three NZ Fire Service crews with three tankers and 21 staff are monitoring the situation.Two hot spots flared up near Dyers Pass since midnight but neither were serious.

Road Closures