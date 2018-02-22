 

Live stream: Watch as the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year is announced

Mike King, Dr Siouxsie Wiles and Kristine Bartlett are in the running for the top award.
Mike King, Kristine Bartlett and Dr Siouxsie Wiles are the three finalists.

Live stream: Watch as the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year is announced


Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

