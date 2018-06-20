Live Stream: Simon Bridges to question Winston Peters on NZ First leader's last day as Acting PM

Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?
KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What impact is global economic conditions having on the New Zealand economy, and what changes, if any, are required to respond to these conditions?
Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he have confidence in the Government’s management of the New Zealand economy?
Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education): Does he stand by all his statements and actions in regard to Māori education?
Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: What plans, if any, does he have to ensure more students have more time with teachers, and students with more complex needs get access to the support they need?
Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he stand by the Government’s economic development strategy?
JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Education: What action, if any, is the Government taking to increase the supply of teachers?
Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?
Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statements on the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill made by Greens co-leader Marama Davidson on Friday that, “it is a bill which is undemocratic”, and that this bill “does threaten democracy”?
PRIYANCA RADHAKRISHNAN to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has she made that highlight this Government’s industry partnership-focused approach to employment?
CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the process that led to the appointment of Dr Pauline Kingi as chair of the Government inquiry into the appointment of Wally Haumaha as the Deputy Commissioner of Police?
Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent progress has been made, if any, to address safe staffing for nurses working in our hospitals?