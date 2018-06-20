 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Live stream: Simon Bridges and Winston Peters to go up against each other as Question Time returns

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

After a break, the Members of Parliament are back in the House ready to question Ministers over the biggest topics of the week.

Questions to Ministers - Parliament.nz


1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?

2. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Has he seen GDP forecasts from Infometrics predicting growth of “roughly 2 percent per year between now and 2021”, which is “more than 1 percent lower than Treasury’s economic forecast”; if so, what effect would GDP growth 1 percent lower than Treasury forecasts have on future Government surpluses?

3. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Has he been advised of the quantum of risk that the Crown is taking through its Buying off the Plans initiative; if so, what is the quantum of risk?

5. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

6. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What progress, if any, has he made towards the Government’s target of building 1,000 affordable KiwiBuild homes in 2018/19, 5,000 in 2019/20, and 10,000 in 2020/21?

7. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement, “the extractive sector will not be written out of any script of regional development that I or the party I belong to are a part of”?

8. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Statistics: Does he stand by his statements regarding Census 2018 that “I am very confident that we will get to everyone”, and “this census looks to be more successful than previous censuses”, when it had more than 400,000 people not counted?

9. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent media reports has he seen regarding the Provincial Growth Fund?

10. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Is he satisfied Police are using their resources effectively to target crime prevention; if not, why not?

12. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What recent initiatives has she announced that will help keep Kiwis warm and healthy, and make it more affordable to heat their homes?

After a break, the MPs are back in the House ready to question Ministers over the biggest topics of the week. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
5

Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Kingi Tūheitia.

SFO searches office of the Māori King
Desks in classroom (generic).

Limited statutory manager appointed at prestigious Auckland girls' school Carmel College
00:40
Employees of national furniture and appliance retailer Smiths City have even more reason to celebrate the company’s 100 year centenary.

Smiths City to pay staff 2018 living wage as company celebrates 100-year centenary
00:31
Julie Chapman from the youth charity said many Kiwi students are “micromanaging” their periods, without access to sanitary products.

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:34
National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of 'going soft' on beneficiaries.

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England