Live stream: Simon Bridges and Winston Peters to go up against each other as Question Time returns

2. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Has he seen GDP forecasts from Infometrics predicting growth of “roughly 2 percent per year between now and 2021”, which is “more than 1 percent lower than Treasury’s economic forecast”; if so, what effect would GDP growth 1 percent lower than Treasury forecasts have on future Government surpluses?



3. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?



4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Has he been advised of the quantum of risk that the Crown is taking through its Buying off the Plans initiative; if so, what is the quantum of risk?



5. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?



6. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What progress, if any, has he made towards the Government’s target of building 1,000 affordable KiwiBuild homes in 2018/19, 5,000 in 2019/20, and 10,000 in 2020/21?



7. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement, “the extractive sector will not be written out of any script of regional development that I or the party I belong to are a part of”?



8. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Statistics: Does he stand by his statements regarding Census 2018 that “I am very confident that we will get to everyone”, and “this census looks to be more successful than previous censuses”, when it had more than 400,000 people not counted?



9. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent media reports has he seen regarding the Provincial Growth Fund?



10. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?



11. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Is he satisfied Police are using their resources effectively to target crime prevention; if not, why not?



12. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What recent initiatives has she announced that will help keep Kiwis warm and healthy, and make it more affordable to heat their homes?

