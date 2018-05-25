 

Live Stream Question Time: Will Shane Jones stand by his comments critical of Fonterra in Parliament?

Watch live as the National Party look to put the heat on the NZ First MP and Minister in the House.
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

The Irish great joked his wife thought his selfish commitments to rugby would end when he finished playing.

Watch: Ronan O'Gara credits loyal wife for letting him stay at Crusaders for 2019 season - 'I remain selfish!'

Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders rumoured to be stepping down

Commercial helicopter doing survey crashes in central North Island injuring all five on board, two critically, one seriously

The helicopter crashed northeast of Waiouru just before 9am.

Drugged driving fatalities now outnumber drink driving deaths in New Zealand

More fatal road crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers, figures obtained by the Automobile Association (AA) reveal.

Most read: Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.


 
