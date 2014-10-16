 

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

Parliament TV

Questions to be asked in Parliament today on May 23 - Parliament.co.nz

National’s Jamie-Lee Ross is set to ask the Minister of Transport about the issue that affects Kiwis' wallets.
Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s policies and actions?

Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: What announcements has the Government made regarding trade and export growth?

Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Are there income limits that prospective KiwiBuild buyers will need to meet; if so, what are they?

JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Is the price of fuel a factor that he will be taking into consideration when he makes future decisions on fuel taxes; if so, will he drop his proposals for increased fuel taxes if the price of fuel reaches $3 per litre?

PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How will Budget 2018 start the rebuilding of public housing in New Zealand?

Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his promises in education; if so, does he stand by his statement in February 2018 regarding ending school donations, “As it is Budget sensitive I can’t comment further at this point”?

ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What changes can New Zealanders expect on 1 July as part of the Families Package?

JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What is she doing to promote informed investment decisions about minerals exploration and production, as required by the Crown Minerals Act 1991?

NUK KORAKO to the Minister for Māori Development: Does she agree with all of the decisions made regarding Vote Māori Development in Budget 2018?

MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Veterans' Affairs: What progress, if any, has been made on the review of the operation of the Veterans’ Support Act 2014?

DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Has Housing New Zealand performed to his expectations in relation to the Banff Avenue housing development?   

