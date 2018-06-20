Live Stream Question Time: National question Shane Jones over Fonterra criticism and Government set to explain Families Package

Watch Parliament's Question Time live.

National MP Paul Goldsmith last week called Shane Jones' critical comments of Fonterra "embarrassing" for the Prime Minister and said her response had been weak.

In a closed meeting, Mr Jones said dairy giant Fonterra had become disconnected from the farming community.

Questions to Ministers - June 20 - Parliament.nz

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements and policies?

2. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the statements and policies of this Government regarding New Zealand’s economy?

3. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: Will this Government’s Families Package support low- and middle-income families; if so, how?

4. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his answer yesterday when he said “I reject the premise of that question” when asked why he allowed “his office to put pressure on the CEO of the Counties Manukau DHB not to release documents that would have contradicted his own public statements”; if so, how does he reconcile that with the Counties Manukau DHB CEO emailing board members saying “unfortunately we are under some pressure from the Minister’s office about what we can and cannot say”?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

6. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What recent announcements has he made in relation to cracking down on non-compliance in the tax system?

7. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements and policies regarding evicting anti-social Housing New Zealand tenants?

8. No question lodged.

9. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement to the House last week, “Fonterra cannot wander around making advertisements, such as they did this year, drawing on the countryside and the personalities of country people and not expect the ‘champion of the country’ to hold them accountable”?

10. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Employment: What recent announcements has he made about young people not engaged in education, employment, or training?

11. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of State Services: What advice, if any, has he received about accommodation for Government departments?