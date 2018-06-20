 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Live Stream Question Time: National question Shane Jones over Fonterra criticism and Government set to explain Families Package

share

Sources:

Parliament.nz | 1 NEWS

Watch Parliament's Question Time live. 

There could be fireworks in the House as National’s Paul Goldsmith questions Mr Jones.
Source: 1 NEWS

National MP Paul Goldsmith last week called Shane Jones' critical comments of Fonterra "embarrassing" for the Prime Minister and said her response had been weak. 

In a closed meeting, Mr Jones said dairy giant Fonterra had become disconnected from the farming community.

Questions to Ministers - June 20 - Parliament.nz

1.      Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements and policies?

2.      Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the statements and policies of this Government regarding New Zealand’s economy?

3.      Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: Will this Government’s Families Package support low- and middle-income families; if so, how?

4.      JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his answer yesterday when he said “I reject the premise of that question” when asked why he allowed “his office to put pressure on the CEO of the Counties Manukau DHB not to release documents that would have contradicted his own public statements”; if so, how does he reconcile that with the Counties Manukau DHB CEO emailing board members saying “unfortunately we are under some pressure from the Minister’s office about what we can and cannot say”?

5.      Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions?

6.      Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What recent announcements has he made in relation to cracking down on non-compliance in the tax system?

7.      Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements and policies regarding evicting anti-social Housing New Zealand tenants?

8.      No question lodged.

9.      Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement to the House last week, “Fonterra cannot wander around making advertisements, such as they did this year, drawing on the countryside and the personalities of country people and not expect the ‘champion of the country’ to hold them accountable”?

10.  TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Employment: What recent announcements has he made about young people not engaged in education, employment, or training?

11.  Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of State Services: What advice, if any, has he received about accommodation for Government departments?

12.  ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Building and Construction: When did she receive the peer review of Dr Tony Enright’s report on CodeMark accreditation of aluminium composite panels?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

00:27
2
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

3

Identity of Australian man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting young girl revealed

02:33
4
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:54
5
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.

02:35
Elisha Watson quit her job last year to launch Nisa, an ethical underwear company providing employment opportunities for former refugees.

1 NEWS Community: The Wellington lawyer who quit her job to give former refugees a place in the workforce

Elisha Watson launched ethical underwear label Nisa this year, with the intention of providing women with refugee backgrounds with job opportunities.

The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 