 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Live stream Question Time: Government's spending priorities to be highlighted ahead of tomorrow's Budget

share

Source:

Parliament TV

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his first Budget tomorrow.
Source: Other

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

The Government sent eight ministers to the opening of a new wharf in the Chatham Islands last week.

Live stream Question Time: Government's spending priorities to be highlighted ahead of tomorrow's Budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his first Budget tomorrow.

02:00
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

"Activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," says the USGS.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Police now say the cordon has been lifted.

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads for such jobs - including in farming and dairy.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 