Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Siobodan Praljak had just been convicted of genocide and sentenced to 20 years jail when this happened.

The shocking moment genocide convicted Bosnian-Croat swallows deadly poison at UN Tribunal

The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Trevor Mallard today said MP motions such as recognising Israel as a state, and celebrating the Black Ferns were not a good use of Parliamentary time.

Watch: Speaker Trevor Mallard fed up with time-wasting motions, such as recognising 70th anniversary of UN calling Israel a state

The Speaker also wasn't keen on a motion acknowledging the Black Ferns winning the World Cup.

Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Over 100 people died in the collapse.


