Live stream: Police discuss investigation into collapse of Christchurch's CTV building during 2011 quake

1 NEWS

Police say no charges will be laid following the collapse that killed 115 people.
1
The National Party leader is asked about what happened during the negotiations with NZ First.

Live stream: Government and National lock horns in final question time of the week

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

4
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
5
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:23
Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Over 100 people died in the collapse.


01:02
01:57
The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.

00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."


 
