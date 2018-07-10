 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Live stream: Nurses set to make big announcement around pay negotiations with DHBs

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Nurses have been in negotiations over pay and work conditions with the unions which saw a strike last month. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:23

New Zealand is 'not immune' to fake news, says Jacinda Ardern, after Judith Collins' controversial tweet
2

Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
3

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
4

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA
5

Pink admitted to Sydney hospital with gastric virus weeks out from New Zealand tour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New Zealand beach (file picture).

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA
01:05
Dr Ingrid Visser of the Orca Research Trust spoke with 1 NEWS from Ripiro Beach.

Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
Simon Bridges and Judith Collins.

Simon Bridges won't discipline Judith Collins over Twitter request to PM, based off fake news
01:14

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges low business confidence in New Zealand, says she wants 'to confront that head on'

Nurses vote to take latest DHB offer bringing an end to nearly a year of pay and working conditions talks

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

Nurses, midwives and health care assistants have voted to take the latest offer from District Health Boards.

It comes after the nurses' union New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) recommended the latest offer be taken by members, bringing an end to nearly a year of negotiations.

The latest offer didn’t offer more money, but brought the timeline for pay rises forward and strengthened provisions for safe staffing.

Cee Payne of NZNO said a "significant" majority of the 30,000 NZNO DHB members voted in favour of taking the offer in an online ballot.

Thousands of nurses took to the streets last month, calling for better conditions and pay. 

On July 27, Health Minister David Clark offered a joint agreement to ensure hospitals have safe nurse staffing levels, and said it is "clear we've been asking too much of our nurses and their workloads are not sustainable".

NZNO president Grant Brookes said he was proud of his members for driving up "investment in the public health system and workforce". 

He confirmed NZNO will with urgency work with the DHBs on implementation.

“Immediate attention to improving safe staffing with complete implementation of CCDM by 2021 will address longstanding issues of work load and working conditions which, have negatively affected the quality of care nurses provide and the morale of nursing teams." 
 

David Clark said he will be requiring DHBs to “make good” on all staffing commitments. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses vote on their latest DHB offer
Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Nurses vote on their latest DHB offer

Nurses vote to take latest DHB offer bringing an end to nearly a year of pay and working conditions talks

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA

Jacinda Ardern acknowledges low business confidence in New Zealand, says she wants 'to confront that head on'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'

Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

Truck on cyclist crash in Auckland leaves person with serious injuries

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A crash between a truck and a cyclist in the town of Silverdale, North Auckland has left one person with serious injuries this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Wainui Road at 8.15am today.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and diversions are in place, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland