Live stream: New Zealanders of the Year award winners revealed

Watch live as the winners of the 2021 New Zealander of the Year awards are announced by Toni Street and Scotty Morrison at a gala ceremony in Auckland.

The New Zealander of the Year Awards are being announced this evening at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland by hosts Toni Street and Scotty Morrison.

The three finalists for the overall New Zealander of the Year award are Muslim community leader Farid Ahmed, founder and director of Tamaki Health Ranjna Patel and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

These are the scheduled start times for each award and the keynote speakers:

7.52pm - University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year

8.07pm - Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year

9.12pm - TradeMe New Zealand Innovator of the Year

9.27pm - Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

9.42pm - Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

10.33pm - 2020 winner Jennifer Ward-Lealand to speak

10.36pm - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak

10.39pm - Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year

The finalists:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year – Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

Farid Ahmed (Christchurch Otautahi) – Muslim community leader who has become an icon of forgiveness following the 15 March terror attacks

Ranjna Patel, QSM, JP (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Founder and Director of Tamaki Health and domestic violence social entrepreneur

Dr Siouxsie Wiles, MNZM (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Microbiologist and science communicator



The University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year – Te Matatahi o te Tau

Dr Zhiyan Basharati (Christchurch Otautahi) – Founder of Christchurch Victims Organising Committee

Brianna Fruean (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Environmentalist and voice of Pacific youth on climate change

Jazz Thornton (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Co-founder of Voice of Hope and mental health advocate

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year – Te Matapuputu o te Tau

Robert Tuahuru Edwards (Opotiki) – Chairman of the Te Whakatohea committee

Alison McLellan (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Founding member and advocate for The Brain Injury Association

Dr Doug Wilson (Taupo) – Medical academic and author

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year – Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Craig Piggott (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – CEO of Halter Limited

Kami: Hengjie Wang, Alliv Samson, Jordan Thoms, Bob Drummond (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Founders of the education application, Kami

Ranjna Patel, QSM, JP (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Founder and Director of Tamaki Health and domestic violence social entrepreneur

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year – Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Christchurch Mosque Victims Group (Christchurch Otautahi) – Supporting people and victims affected by the Christchurch Mosque attacks

Te Puea Memorial Marae Indigenous Homeless Service Delivery Model (Auckland Tamaki Makaurau) – Response to homelessness in Tamaki Makaurau

Trees That Count (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Helping Kiwis plant native trees to make an impact on climate change