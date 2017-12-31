 

New Zealand


Live stream: New Year’s fireworks light up the Auckland skyline

Watch TVNZ’s broadcast as fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower welcome in 2018.
With a few hours still to go, the road toll for 2017 was 378, up from 327 in 2016.

Two more road fatalities in the final hours of 2017

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 01: The SkyTower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The pyrotechnic display includes 500kgs of fireworks, 1 tonne of equipment and 10 kilometres of wire were used in the display set up. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Live stream: New Year’s fireworks light up the Auckland skyline

Bodies recovered from seaplane crash in river near Sydney

Sharks found frozen solid during cold snap in US

They're set to launch Auckland into the New Year after five months of preparation.

Kiwis set to welcome 2018 with fireworks and festivals

Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Numerous punters have vented their frustration about the glitch.

02:36
They should be left to the experts, authorities say, amid concerns about the fire risk.

Revellers urged not see in the new year with fireworks in dry South Island

Bonfires can easily get out of control, especially when it's windy and those responsible are drinking alcohol.

00:22
With a few hours still to go, the road toll for 2017 was 378, up from 327 in 2016.

Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.


 
