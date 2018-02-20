 

Live stream: National's Simon Bridges to speak after party elects him their first Maori leader

The replacement for Bill English has been decided by caucus this morning.
National's newly elected leader says his party will be an alternative government in waiting.

LIVE: Simon Bridges calls Government 'weak and experimental' in first address as National Party leader

National Party MP Simon Bridges talking to media

Live stream: National's Simon Bridges to speak after party elects him their first Maori leader

Bridges, elected leader today, is the first person of Maori descent to lead the National Party.

'Caucus has an incredible depth of talent'- National's first Maori leader, Simon Bridges, says he's ready to aim up at 'struggling' Government

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

The 56-member caucus met for a secret ballot to decide which of the five candidates would be elected as leader this morning.

The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

Winston Peters given newly-revived ministerial role of nuclear disarmament

"The greatest challenge we have today comes from North Korea, situated right here in our region," Jacinda Ardern said.

Man jumps off bridge to brave raging Huka Falls rapids on body board

Mt Maunganui man's bodyboard swim down Huka Falls described as 'reckless and irresponsible' by Water Safety New Zealand

Timmy Nator, 34, filmed himself undertaking the dangerous jump into the falls from the overbridge, as tourists watched on.


 
