Live Stream: National's Paula Bennett to question Acting PM Winston Peters in final Question Time before break

Watch Question Time live.

Questions to Ministers - July 5 - Parliament.nz

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?

2. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Associate Minister of Finance: In the timeline of events put to him in the first supplementary question to Oral Question No. 11 on Wednesday 4 July, which specific events were incorrect, and what is the alternative, correct version of those events?

3. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What reports has he seen regarding the Provincial Growth Fund?

4. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Health: Does the Beattie Varley review of financial matters at the Counties Manukau District Health Board include reviewing the authorisation of remuneration or allowances of a former DHB senior executive; if so, was the review raised with him by Rabin Rabindran at their meeting on 29 March 2018?

5. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he received on the strength of the Government’s finances?

6. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Has he seen reports on his KiwiBuild eligibility criteria today that stated, “Needy families who could really use the help will be left out while a couple of doctors making $80,000 each will happily move into a nice new home”; if so, does he consider his eligibility criteria will ensure that KiwiBuild homes go to those who are most in need?

7. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister for Crown/Māori Relations: Does he stand by his statement regarding Crown and Māori relations that “This is the start of a new way of working. We’ve got to make sure we don’t make mistakes we’ve made in the past”?

8. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Who will be able to enter the ballot to purchase a KiwiBuild home?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by all his statements and actions regarding the appointment of Wally Haumaha to be Deputy Commissioner of Police?

10. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by his answer on Tuesday that the Government continues to support the principle established 330 years ago with the Bill of Rights and codified unanimously by this Parliament in 2014 that voters alone get to dismiss MPs and his statement, “No leader of any political party represented in Parliament, under the Electoral Integrity Amendment Bill, has the power to remove a member of Parliament”?

11. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Education: What action, if any, has he taken to address challenges in the institutes of technology and polytechnics sector?