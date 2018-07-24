Live Stream: Medicinal cannabis and mining on conservation land hot topics in Question Time

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?



2. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: What reports or correspondence, if any, has he received about cost increases on New Zealand businesses as a result of the Government’s policies and actions; and is he concerned cost increases on business will increase the cost of living for New Zealanders?



3. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements in the House yesterday?



5. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Social Development: Will the Families Package address concerns raised in the recent nationwide survey commissioned by the Salvation Army; if so, how?



6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?



7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by the Government’s Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Bill and the Government’s medicinal cannabis policies?



8. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent progress has been made to improve access to mental health and counselling services?



9. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by the decisions he has made on the future of partnership schools and will he guarantee that the schools have had a fair and robust process with good communication?



10. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Is it still the case that the eligibility and assessment criteria of the Provincial Growth Fund, as laid out by Cabinet in December 2017, includes the criterion that “investment should neither socialise losses nor privatise gains”?



11. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she believe people on benefits should face reasonable consequences and sanctions if they are not available for, and do not take reasonable steps to get, a suitable job, do not take any offer of suitable full-time, part-time, or temporary work, or work that is seasonal or subsidised, do not attend and take part in any suitable job interviews they are asked to, and do not take and pass any drug test potential employers or training providers require?



12. SARAH DOWIE to the Minister of Conservation: What progress on policies or principles has she made in relation to the implementation of no new mines on conservation land as detailed in the Speech from the Throne?

