 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Live stream: Matariki fireworks display lights up Wellington Harbour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Now the visiting southern right whale has left the celebration can take place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3
Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Bang! Bang! Highlanders score twice in three minutes to retake lead from Rebels in rollercoaster clash

4
Minister for Defence Ron Mark said the new aircraft will help New Zealand deliver marine and disaster relief in the Pacific.

John Armstrong: Defence Minister Ron Mark has shafted Labour in order to benefit NZ First

5
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Matariki fireworks all-go for tonight with no sightings of Wellington's whale

Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Bang! Bang! Highlanders score twice in three minutes to retake lead from Rebels in rollercoaster clash

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's Super Rugby contest between the Highlanders and Rebels.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.