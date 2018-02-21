Live Stream: Jacinda Ardern to be quizzed by Paula Bennett during Question Time as Wally Haumaha saga drags on

The Prime Minister says the issues around Wally Haumaha's appointment as deputy police commissioner needs to be dealt with "properly and appropriately", and that she is "frustrated at the situation".

Jacinda Ardern was asked today if Wally Haumaha's position was tenable, after it was revealed the deputy police commissioner contacted a witness over an alleged bullying incident.

Mr Haumaha's appointment will be the subject of a six-week Internal Affairs inquiry after comments he made defending police officers accused of rape in 2004 came to light.

"I've already expressed my frustration at the situation we're in, that's why we've got an independent inquiry kicking off on Monday," Ms Ardern told media.

"The point is what I know now, I didn't know then. That's the whole reason we've asked for this whole process to be looked at."

"We are dealing with it."

When asked if Mr Haumaha should stand down, Ms Ardern said the "first stage is making sure we have the information we needed".

"It's for me to make sure we deal with this properly and appropriately."

She said the Government have sought assurances from police "that regardless of whether or not someone has made a formal complaint" over an alleged bullying incident, that the issue will be looked into.

The Commissioner of Police said the executive are investigating contact between "Deputy commissioner Haumaha and a staff member in relation to bullying allegations".

"The Police Executive, including DC Haumaha, recognise the need to ensure that there is an appropriate level of independence to any investigation of all the matters raised in the media recently, including this most recent allegation."

They had said they had not received any complaint in regards to the allegation.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he hoped the inquiry into the appointment of Mr Haumaha as deputy police commissioner would answer "the hard questions".

"I do have a concern the terms of reference of that aren't wide enough, it's going to be a process driven thing, rather than getting at the substance of the appointment."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the inquiry was "about the process not the person" and it was set up to "get to the bottom of this".