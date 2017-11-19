 

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as police pursuits dominate headlines

The PM to be quizzed on a range of issues in her post Cabinet press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

Politics

02:43
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cyclone Hola to rocket past North Island as it delivers 'glancing blow' to the country

2
Johnathan Taha Tairakena

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

3
Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

4

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

01:13
5
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

02:43
01:13
00:12
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Raw video: The moment tour helicopter crash lands in New York's East River leaving at least two dead

Six people were reportedly on-board when the crash occurred including the pilot who managed to escape.

06:54
Marae looks at the increase in prisoners, as a $1 billion prison plan sits on the table for the government.

Government keeping plans for billion dollar prison close as numbers approach capacity

A Marae panel discuss the possibility of the "unfortunate necessity" costing $300m a year to run.



 
