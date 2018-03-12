 

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as fallout from Labour Party’s February youth camp continues

Today Labour announced it will suspend all Young Labour events after sexual assault allegations from the Waihi event emerged.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


