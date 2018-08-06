 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media after nurses end long-running pay stand-off with DHBs

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

The Prime Minister and Health Minister David Clark discuss what the deal means for the future. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee.

Most read: Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

2

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
3

Whale stranded on Northland beach for two nights will be euthanised
4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern reveals which primary school daughter Neve will attend - 'Not something that's too far off to think about'
5

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Bunnings Warehouse (file picture).

Bunnings Warehouse agrees to pay living wage of $20.55 per hour to staff

00:18
Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress.

'The birds were screaming in pain' – elderly pet kea die after DOC visit
Ms Ardern spoke to Q+A’s Corin Dann this morning.

Jacinda Ardern commends 'dedicated, caring' nurses after latest offer accepted

State of disability support services policy 'an absolute joke' - carer

Croatians in love with Auckland-based Samoan singing group after their Football World Cup anthem proves a hit

Tagata Pasifika
Topics
New Zealand
Music

An Auckland-based Samoan male singing group has become a sensation in Croatia after a video of them singing a traditional Croatian song went viral.

A video in support of the nation’s football team has made Klapa Samoana Group a viral hit in Croatia. Source: Tagata Pasifika

The video was a song supporting the Croatian football team on their way to their very first World Cup final last month.

Klapa Samoana Vocal Ensemble group was formed back in 2011 by founding members Christian and Austin whose main inspiration was Croatian folk music.

TVNZ1's Tagata Pacifika spoke to the group to find out why they’re such a hit in the European country and where they got their love for Croatian music from.

Watch the full video above.

Topics
New Zealand
Music
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Neve will learn to speak Te Reo Māori and she plans to learn the language too

Name suppression lifts for five men charged over Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Paterson's death

Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Name suppression lifts for five men charged over Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Paterson's death

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Five men charged over the death of a Ngāruawāhia man whose body was found at McLaren Falls last month have reappeared in court.

A homicide investigation was launched after the body of Mitchell Paterson, 26, was found in water below the McLaren Falls Bridge on 13 July.

Name suppressions have been lifted for all five accused.

Simon Walker, 36, from Hamilton is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Mr Paterson.

He was arrested in Paeroa on 20 July.

Three people from Hamilton, Leon Wilson, 49, Grant Wickens, 33, and Christopher Smith, 34, were charged with manslaughter.

James Green, 27, from Western Bay of Plenty, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

All five pleaded not guilty in the High Court in Hamilton and will go on trial next year starting on 1 July and set down for two weeks.

Justice Katz remanded the men in custody until their next court appearance, a case review hearing in October.

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson.
Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson. Source: Facebook / Mitchell Paterson
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice