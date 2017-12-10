 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Live stream: Jacinda Ardern addresses media ahead of Parliament's resumption next week

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Prime Minister is speaking from the Dunedin where the city’s law courts are being reopened.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

00:21
2
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


00:12
3
It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


00:21
4
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video: Were terrified kids in Waiheke Island orca encounter ever in danger?

02:34
5
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island, through the mountains on a clear winter day.

Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

Inland South Island locations are set for baking temperatures, with clear skies and hot winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Police car generic.

Auckland store owner attacked with a wrench, robbed of cigarettes by trio of young men

Four people have been arrested after a subsequent 40km police pursuit.

01:37
Richard Wagstaff says employers "game" the system to their advantage against already-vulnerable workers.

Workers' 90-day trial period rollback welcomed by CTU, but they say it should go further

"People [employers] game it so they don't get into longer-term relationships with staff and take on service obligations," Richard Wagstaff says.

00:38
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" ahead by 30 seconds.

World closer to symbolic point of annihilation as Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says increasing nuclear risks and climate dangers were behind the decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 