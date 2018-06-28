 

Live stream: Government reveals its 10-year NZ transport investment plan, after announcing petrol tax hike

The Government claims plan will “unlock record investment in roads, rail and public transport for our growing regions and cities”. Watch the announcement live.
Mr Twyford says the 3.5c per litre increase per year for three years will help reduce congestion and restore funding to neglected cities.

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Kelvin Davis and Paula Bennett.

LIVE: Paula Bennett and Kelvin Davis to kick off Question Time, as National demands to know impact of looming nurses' strikes

National wants information about the cancellation of some elective surgery, if nurses walk off the job.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.



 
