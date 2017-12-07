 

Live stream: Details of new TPP trade agreement revealed by Trade Minister David Parker

00:41
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

00:57
Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

The Fairfax Media Ltd. logo is displayed outside their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Fairfax Media, Australia's second-largest newspaper publisher, climbed the most in 12 years in Sydney after the Australian Financial Review reported that billionaire Gina Rinehart planned to boost her stake. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fairfax shedding 28 newspapers around New Zealand

00:57
Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

Ex-Cyclone Gita moves away from NZ but thunderstorms and high winds forecast, New Plymouth on boil water notice

Question Time live stream: 'Does she stand by all of her Government's policies?' Paula takes on Jacinda in Parliament

Watch today's question time from the Beehive as Paula Bennett leads the charge against the Labour Government.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.


00:25
Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

NZTA said the highway has been re-opened to one lane, but motorists are warned to expect delays.

00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.


 
