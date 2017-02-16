 

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

1 NEWS

Live Stream: Breakfast
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame host today's Christchurch fire disaster special edition.
Source: 1 NEWS

01:17
1
Those evacuated from their Port hills homes can do nothing but watch and wait for morning when the damage done overnight can be seen.

LIVE: Civil Defence warn Port Hills fire is still spreading, about 400 houses evacuated, 127 without power


00:42
2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


01:25
3
Up to 1000 residents have hit the streets with the flames showing no sign of abating.

New video shows frightened residents fleeing as Port Hills fires merge, head towards their homes

4

Live stream: Breakfast

01:00
5
Shelley McMurtrie lives close to Dyers Pass Road, where the fires are still burning a significant area near power pylons.

Watch: Local captures inferno lighting up Port Hills night sky in 'scary reminder'

Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

01:17
1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

