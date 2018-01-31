 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Live stream: Bill English talks with media as speculation around National Party leadership swirls

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mr English is speaking after he delivered his state of the nation speech today.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

01:36
2
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

3
Cockatoo (file picture).

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:26
4
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

5
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.

00:13
An Auckland dad has filmed his family’s memorable experience with an orca from their boat on the Hauraki Gulf.

Watch: 'The coolest thing ever!' – Orca close encounter mesmerises Auckland family

The playful orca surfaced right beside the family's boat in the Hauraki Gulf.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 