Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Join the 1 NEWS team for the latest updates, weekdays at 12pm.
Source: 1 NEWS

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

01:48
WORLD has long claimed its clothes are NZ made but it’s now emerged a small percentage aren’t.

Commerce Commission launches investigation into WORLD clothing brand's 'Made in New Zealand' labelling

The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.

Retail worker (file picture).

Retail workers missing out on $800 per year in 'unpaid' duties - union

First Union are receiving messages and reports from retail workers who had not realised until now that they were entitled to be paid.

Police appeal for public's help to recover David Nyika's stolen Comm Games gold medal

Heartbroken boxer says "it's almost worthless to anyone but me".

Auckland mayoral staff come last in commitment survey

The mayoral office scored 22 per cent which is less than half of the average across Auckland Council.


 
