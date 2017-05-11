 

New Zealand


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

1 NEWS

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:29
2
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

Video: Burnt house smoulders after double-fatal Dunedin fire

3
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

00:19
It’s the first TVNZ1 Breakfast show of 2018 and Holt’s first day on the job.

Watch: 'A lot of aroha' for Hayley Holt on her first day as Breakfast co-host - 'You have done such an amazing job'

Co-host Jack Tame praised Holt on her first day.


04:48
Dalton Kelly of the NZRGPN said about 50 towns are currently looking for a long term doctor.

Raising salaries not the answer to recruiting GPs to small towns, says doctors' group

Dalton Kelly of the NZRGPN says small towns are struggling to retain doctors, with 50 towns currently needing permanent GPs.

00:43
Peter Beck says the Electron rocket carried commercial satellites into space - but also something else.

What did we put in space? Rocket Lab boss says mysterious payload was aboard Electron

Peter Beck says an announcement on whatever the object was is due in coming days.

02:28
The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford anticipating huge interest in baby's birth and will 'make sure it is shielded from what is to come'

The pair were speaking today on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

00:44
Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.

Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

The Breakfast team are back.



 
