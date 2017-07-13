LIVE: Storm hits Wairarapa with flooding and brings icy conditions to the central North Island

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country.

12:43pm Power is gradually being restored to many areas experiencing outages in Wellington, with just under 1,000 homes awaiting reconnection, down from over 2,000 this morning.

12:35pm Not everyone has been put off by the foul weather today.

12:30pm

After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain, gales and snow hitting the country today.

Central New Zealand has seen the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours and sustained winds of 125 km/h recorded in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, with snow likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel has once again been impacted with road closures in place for both island's, and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.