LIVE: Storm hits Wairarapa with flooding and brings icy conditions to the central North Island

  • The polar blast which caused travel chaos across the country yesterday continues today.
  • Central New Zealand has been the worst hit with heavy downpours and winds up to 125 km/h recorded in Wellington.
  • Travel has been severely impacted with road closures in the South and central North Island and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.
  • Flooding has been recorded in the Wairarapa region with more rain on the way.

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the polar blast bringing snow, rain and gales to much of the country.

Send your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz.

Icy and snowy conditions have descended on the central North Island.
12:43pm Power is gradually being restored to many areas experiencing outages in Wellington, with just under 1,000 homes awaiting reconnection, down from over 2,000 this morning.

12:35pm Not everyone has been put off by the foul weather today.

Adam and Clint Brandon decided to make the most of a stormy Wellington day.
12:30pm

After freezing temperatures and snow caused travel chaos yesterday, the polar blast is far from over, with more rain, gales and snow hitting the country today.

Central New Zealand has seen the worst of the weather today, with heavy downpours and sustained winds of 125 km/h recorded in Wellington.

The heaviest snow will be in North Canterbury, Kaikoura and the central North Island high country, with snow likely to build up to 20cm in the worst affected areas.

Travel has once again been impacted with road closures in place for both island's, and Interisland ferries cancelled until Friday.

Domestic flights have also been impacted, with travellers urged to check the status of their flights before leaving home.

