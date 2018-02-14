LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader

National leadership race, who's in and who's out and who's still thinking about it. Follow all the latest developments here.

THE STORY SO FAR

Confirmed: Judith Collins, Simon Bridges

Likely: Jonathan Coleman, Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams

Out: Nikki Kaye, Paula Bennett (will run for deputy)

People get exactly what they see, so they can trust what I tell them "

Judith Collin

2:47pm: The House is currently engaging in Question Time, where Jacinda Ardern and Bill English have clashed over the Government's Bill to abolish charter schools.

Steven Joyce and Grant Robertson have also had a back and forth over Kiwibuild and housing.

National MP Amy Adams is set make an announcement at 3:30pm in regards to the leadership race.

2:25pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has likened the National leadership vote to being essentially, "the election of a class president" given people elect one of their peers to take up the role.

2:16pm: Steven Joyce says he is still "considering" his position in any possible leadership bid. He confirmed other National MPs have asked him to throw his hat into the ring, but he has no "personal ambitions" to become the leader.

Joyce says he will run for leader only if it's in the best interest of the party and will make them stronger.

2:08pm: Jacinda Ardern says she knows how these leadership contests work and wishes her National MP rivals all the best as they scrap it out for the leadership role.

Far from enjoying watching National battle it out the PM said: "It brings back traumatic memories if anything."

2.02pm: When asked how she would feel about facing Judith Collins as opposition leader Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would be "absolutely comfortable" with whoever she was up against.

She says her focus is on serving the New Zealand people and it doesn't matter who the leader of the National Party is in that respect.

1.52pm: National MP Nick Smith has told reporters he will announce whether or not he will stand for his Nelson seat in the 2020 election in "about the middle of next year".

He says that he is committed to serving the people of Nelson as a National Party MP until 2020.

1.37pm: We're got Question Time coming up at Parliament. This will be a time for MPs to show what they've got in terms of holding up against the government. Current leadership runners Judith and Simon both don't have questions, but will surely get involved in the debates. 1 NEWS will be live streaming Question Time on our website and Facebook page.

1.16pm: Points from Judith Collins' interview

- She was encouraged to run during the Christmas break by National members. She didn't as she didn't want to be "disrespectful" English.

- "People get exactly what they see, so they can trust what I tell them" - Collins answered when asked by Dann; "Some would suggest you can be abrasive, polarising".

- She said PM Ardern put New Zealand's reputation and relationship with Australia "at risk" over issues like Manus Island.

- US' new tax policy is "a real risk for NZ". "We need to be very agile and very smart". Collins said she could handle this well as she was a tax lawyer. Said NZ can't be "soft and cuddly".

- Home ownership was a big issue for her.

12.50pm Collins on Jacinda Ardern: "I don't underestimate her, but I do have her measure and I can beat her."

12.47pm Collins said people in the National Party were encouraging her to come forward as leader in the Christmas break but she didn't want to be disrespectful to Bill English.

12.35pm: Judith Collins will be talking to 1 NEWS' Corin Dann about her leadership bid shortly.

12.17pm: While the leadership tousle plays out, we go back and look at some of Bill English's finest moments.

12.04pm: It's been a turbulent 24-hours since English announced his resignation as National leader. TVNZ1's Breakfast spoke to the veteran MP this morning.

English has the unofficial title of 'Father of the House', meaning he is the longest running MP (without breaks, which rules out Winston Peters and Trevor Mallard).

11.48am: Amy Adams has announced she will be making an announcement at 3.30pm today.

11.39am: 1 NEWS will be live with competitor Judith Collins at 12.30pm today. Keep updated to find out why the Papakura MP wants the top spot.

11.32am: Simon Bridges was asked about voting 'no' for marriage equality.

"Would I change my vote? Probably."

The Tauranga MP was asked what his flaws were, he said occasionally he was "in danger of being a bit earnest".



11.18am: "I can work very well with Paula," Simon Bridges said, when asked if he would keep Paula Bennett on as deputy. He also mentioned Collins, Kaye and Adams as good people to work with.

I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party"

Simon Bridges

11.14am: He says National are not currently focused on NZ First (in terms of potential coalition partner for 2020).

About fighting for the 2020 govt: "We're not about beating Jacinda-the person. This is an opposition party taking on a government."

"Yes Jacinda is PM... It's about more than her. It's about the whole team and the agenda they've got."

11.10am Bridges wants to be a "drawcard" for Maori. He says National need fresh ideas. He says the caucus is invigorated.

11.04am: Bridges feels he has good support within the party.

He said competitor Collins is "a star" and anyone would want her "in their line up". He also praised Amy Adams (who is expected to also run).

"I'm focused on Simon Bridges becoming leader of the National party."



He said he was not running on a ticket.



11.01am: Simon Bridges is running for leader.

"I'm here this morning to announce I intend to seek the support of my colleagues to be the next leader of the National Party."



10.54am: From MP Mark Mitchell -

"I am absolutely, very carefully considering it but I haven’t made a final decision yet."

"No, I'm not considering deputy at all, I’m just looking purely at the leadership race."

10.39am: It is understood Simon Bridges will announce his bid at 11am.

10.36am: Tipped-to-run Amy Adams has not made any suggestion if she will go for the leadership position. Adams was a close supporter of English throughout the leadership speculation, standing behind him with Chris Bishop when he initially quashed rumours.

10.17am: Nelson MP Nick Smith would not comment on who he would be supporting, and if he thought a younger MP should come forward. He also wouldn't confirm running for the Nelson seat in 2020.

He says he's a "brattle" by himself (being the last of the brat pack after Bill English's depature).

9.57am: Latest statement from Paula Bennett -

"I will not be seeking the National Party leadership... Our new leader will need help from an experienced, loyal deputy and I offer that.

9.52am: From 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford - National MP Tim MacIndoe says he's decided who he is voting for...won't say. Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie says she's had some calls, but won't say who from.

9.45am: What we know so far -

Judith Collins: IN.

The shadow National transport spokesperson is the first MP to announced themselves as a candidate for leader.

"I'm announcing my candidacy for Leader of the NZ National Party," Collin's tweeted.

"We're going to need strong & decisive leadership if we’re going to win in 2020. I'm that person."

Nikki Kaye: OUT.

"I'm not running in any shape or form," ms Kaye said.

"We are really lucky in the National Party that we've got potentially multiple people who could do the role. I hope that here is a healthy contest.

"You've got to do what's right for the country and the party ... this stuff isn't about ego, it's about who's right to potentially lead the country."

Jonathan Coleman: UNDECIDED.

The other high-profile member of the National cabinet to speak this morning on leadership. Says he’s "not ruling anything in or out when it comes to a leadership run", adding National needs the best team for 2020.

Paula Bennett: OUT for leader, IN for deputy

Simon Bridges: ? The Shadow Leader of the House has been touted as the front-runner for the role of leader but has not announced his candidacy yet. He told media he will be making an announcement later today.

Mark Mitchell: UNDECIDED

The MP told 1 NEWS' Corin Dann he is considering running.

Amy Adams: ? The shadow Justice Minister has been identified as a likely female for the role of National leader but has not announced herself as a candidate.