LIVE: 'Stay safe' - hundreds of whales die at Farewell Spit as people rush to save survivors

Over 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit near Golden Bay at the top of the South Island.

9.55am: As expected, there is plenty of goodwill for those going to help out.

"Much love and strength to both the whales and the humans involved in the rescue efforts," says Anna.

9.45am: The good folk at Project Jonah have advice for those helping out

9.40am: DOC is taking the lead on the rescue ahead of high tide at 10.30am

"Lead Agency for Whale Rescue is DOC. Please report to the team running the rescue operation. Get there by 10am. Stay safe."

9.25am: Here is DOC's advice for those heading to help.

9.22am: MetService has updated the weather for Farewell Spit. It's looking pretty good.

"Farewell Spit forecast. A dry day with high cloud & afternoon sea breezes. Max temp 18C. Bring wetsuit &own food,water.Carpool is best."

9.10am: Farewell Spit is notorious for whale strandings.

In 2015, nearly 200 pilot whales stranded in the area, the largest such event in 15 years.

8.52am: This is the awful sight at Farewell Spit.

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

8.40am: Here is the latest from Project Jonah:

There are 416 whales stranded at Farewell Spit. 75% were dead upon discovery. Efforts this morning will be focussed on refloating the remaining live whales at high tide (10.30am), some of which are already able to swim.

8.35am: People in the wider Nelson region are using social media to organise rides to the scene.

DOC is telling people to bring a wetsuit and warm clothing.

High tide is at 10.30am.

8.30am: Cheree Phillips has tweeted this haunting photo from the scene.

Mike Ogle from the Department of Conservation is calling for help to save the whales.

"Bring your wetsuit, food and water," he wrote on Facebook this morning.

"Inside beach of Farewell Spit, 1km up from Triangle Flat (base of Spit car park). High tide at 10.30am so need people there as soon as possible."

A DOC spokesperson told 1 NEWS up to 416 pilot whales are stranded, but up to 300 of them have already died.

Project Jonah has mobilised medics to get to the scene, which is around 150km from Nelson.