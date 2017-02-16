LIVE: Some evacuated residents allowed to head home to collect belongings as Port Hills fire threatens 450 properties

Follow all the latest developments below:

A map from the MODIS satellite showing locations of significant heat activity in the Port Hills within the last 24 hours, current as of midnight Wednesday. Source: NASA/MODIS

12.50pm: Spark has opened its free wi-fi network in 107 telephone boxes around Christchurch to all residents, even if they aren't customers.

In a statement the telecommunications company said they wanted to support evacuated residents and help them stay in touch with loved ones.

The company is also offering to create a call diversion from landlines to mobiles.

12.46pm: Residents in streets that run from Victoria Park Road are allowed to return to their homes briefly to get essentials.

Police are checking residents' identification before giving them access to the road through the cordon at the Sign of the Takahe.

The Port Hills fires entered Victoria Park yesterday, flaring up again on the ridges before 5am today.

12.40pm: The Cawthron Eye, a tool that displays NASA satellite images of New Zealand, captured an incredible image of the massive Port Hills fire this morning.

12.35pm: Bill English has arrived at the Command Centre for the Port Hills fire and is set to hold a press conference at about 1pm.

12.25pm: The Civil Defence have received a number of inquiries from evacuated residents asking when they will be able to return home.

It is too soon to be able to answer these questions with any certainty, the Civil Defence said in a statement.

12.15pm: The New Zealand Defence Force has sent more personnel vehicles to help evacuate residents and get the out-of-control scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills under control.

Since Monday, more than 60 NZDF personnel, including 20 experienced firefighters have been dispatched to battle bush fires in Canterbury and Hawke's Bay.

"We are poised to provide additional assistance if required and have a number of capabilities on standby," said Lieutenant Colonel Rob Loftus.

12.00pm: More than 130 firefighters are currently on the ground fighting the Port Hills fire, as 11 homes are now lost to the raging Port Hills fires.

The main activity is currently in the northern area of Port Hills, including Hoon Hay Valley Road, Dyers Pass Road and Worsley Road.

There are 40 fire crews with 45 pumps and tankers on the ground, and more than 200 rural fire personnel.

Fourteen helicopters are now in the air, along with three fixed wing aircraft.

Civil Defence said two sheds have been lost alongside 11 houses.

Four of the houses destroyed are in Worsleys Road, four in Hoon Hay Valley Road, one hous and one she on Burkes Bush Road, and two houses and one shed on Early Valley Road.

11.55am: Co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw said his thoughts are with the people of Christchurch as they face "unprecedented wildfires".

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of the emergency services, the councils, Civil Defence and others who are fighting these fires with everything they've got," said Mr Shaw in a video titled Kia Kaha Christchurch.

ROAD CLOSURES

Cashmere Road west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road

Hoon Hay Valley Road

Kennedys Bush Road from the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive Including the southbound cycle track

Worsleys Track from Worsleys Road

Dyers Pass Road between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass

Summit Road between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road

Holmes Road

CANCELLATIONS

Bus services:

Due to the fire and evacuations all Metro bus Blue Line trips will end at Princess Margaret Hospital until further notice.

No bus trips will run to the Cashmere Hill.

All trips travelling to Westmorland will end their trips on Cashmere Road near Penruddock Rise, and bus trips will depart travelling towards Eastgate from stop 33348 on Cashmere Road instead. Keep up to date here.

Events:

The upcoming Run to Remember in Christchurch is cancelled.

The event was due to take place on Sunday but the event course is part of critical access for emergency services fighting the fires, making it impossible to take place.

Postal Services:

11.40am: As a result of the Port Hills fires NZ Post say there are some changes to delivery routes in Christchurch.

There will be no deliveries in Westmoreland, Shalamar Drive, Cashmere Road (for street numbers 150 onwards) including Worsleys Road and the surrounding streets.