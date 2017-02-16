LIVE: 'So many memories have literally gone up in flames' - eighth house erupts in flames as Port Hills fire continues to rage

Follow all the latest developments below:

Watch the livestream from 1 NEWS' Port Hills weathercam: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/livestream-smoke-billows-above-christchurch-fire-burns-port-hills

There seems to be a ray of hope as Christchurch wakes this morning, watch our 1 NEWS reporter with a 7am Christchurch fire update:

8.23am: Emergency response agencies are meeting at 8.30am for a joint briefing on the Port Hills fire, said Christchurch Civil Defence's latest update.

The key message remains the same: Keep away from the hills.

People "rubber-necking" are disrupting emergency response and are making it harder for authorities to do their jobs.

8.16am: Governors Bay School as well as Cashmere Primary School will be closed today.

8.10am: Christchurch Adventure Park have confirmed this morning that the Village and Base Station are okay despite being threatened by the wild fire overnight.

"A massive shout out to the fire crews and army who have worked tirelessly throughout the night to help save some of our Park," they tweeted.

7.55am: It's an emotional scene today as a family had to watch their house of 23 years, in Worsley spur erupt in flames this morning, bringing the total of houses destroyed in the fire to eight.

The flames appear to be heading very close to houses, reporter Ali Pugh told Breakfast this morning as she was standing on Cashmere Hill overlooking Worsley Spur.

"So many memories have literally gone up in flames."

7.50am: The firefighting in the air has started back up as helicopters with monsoon buckets have been seen assessing the situation at Port Hills.

7.35am: Prime Minister Bill English's message for those in Christchurch today: "They just need to know they have the support of the whole country".

Taken from Oxford Canterbury, a band of smoke can be seen lingering on the Port Hills. Source: Abby Hamilton

He said those battling the fire have done a great job, but are "in for a pretty tough day today".

He told 1 NEWS Amy Adams and Gerry Brownlee are heading to Christchurch today.

7.25am: Cashmere Primary School is closed for the day, but Cashmere High School remains open. We will bring you more updated on closures as they come.

7.15am: About 125 homes remain without power from Cashmere to Landsdowne due to the Christchurch fires. Here are the affected areas.

Most of these outages started yesterday night.

7.10am: Telecommunications company Korida, who are incharge of the transmission tower on Port Hills, released a statement saying all broadcast services are operational at this stage.

If the fire gets worse and your TV cuts out you can still watch the Breakfast show online.

6.55am: Lt Col Rob Loftus from the Defence Force told 1 NEWS the military is on standby to help out with the fires and support for residents in the affected areas.

6.45am: Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel responded to Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee's criticisms, telling 1 NEWS she will meet with him today.

"Gerry Brownlee's looking at if from Wellington, we're looking at it from the ground."

She said the priority today is getting the fire under control and keeping people and properties safe.

"It's a significant fire of incredible proportions," she said.

6.40am: Although sunrise is at 6.50am, it's pretty light in Christchurch right now, so helicopters with monsoon buckets are expected to start flying soon.

6.25am: As well as the Christchurch fire ban, there is now a total fire ban in place from South Canterbury through to the north end of the Hurunui District.

In their latest update, Christchurch Civil Defence say evacuations are still taking place as the fire now spans around 1800 hectares across the hills, with latest reports that is has now spread to the harbour side of Sugarloaf.

Although authorities are coordinating well to fight the blaze and support the community, the "situation remains very serious".

Seven houses are believed to be damaged by the fire since yesterday on Early Valley Road and Worsley Road said Civil Defence.

6.18am: Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told 1 NEWS he's heading to Christchurch this morning and hopes to "stay out of the way" but ensure resources the government can provide are being used.

6.00am: 450 houses have been evacuated by Civil Defence from their homes in Worsley Spur, and it is estimated hundreds more have self-evacuated.

5.50am: Several residents forced to leave their homes, for possibly the last time, overnight are becoming frustrated.

Angry resident, Gavin Hughes told 1 NEWS he was evacuated at 10pm last night and was trying to return home, saying he felt his property was vulnerable to looters.

He was also annoyed he was only given five minutes to leave his property last night which left no time to pack belongings.

5.40am: Police are warning residents that there is no chance of fighting the fire off yourself, you need to evacuate when you are told even if it is frustrating.

There are cordons to keep general public out of evacuated areas, and large numbers of police and defence force staff are making sure the houses are kept safe.

5.30am: Someone shared a post from Antler Cafe to the Evacuation Housing group created overnight, the cafe opens this morning at 6.30am and is offering refuge to those affected by the fire.

If you need to charge your phone or somewhere to hang out you are more than welcome there, they say.

The cafe is located on School Road in Yaldhurst, Christchurch.

5.23am: Energy company Orion are warning customers there could be more power cuts throughout the day, so try be prepared with torches.

5.15am: Selwyn District Mayor, Sam Broughton told Breakfast he'll be speaking today with Gerry Brownlee, who said he was "perplexed" by the response to the fire.

"Every resource has been thrown at that fire from the ground and the air," said Mr Broughton.

5.05am: Police are now door knocking to evacuate residents downhill of the Sign of the Takehe on Dyers Pass Road as far as and including Kiteroa Place and Pentre Terrace.

If you feel unsafe police are advising you to self-evacuate.

ROAD CLOSURES