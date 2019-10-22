LIVE: Smoke sees public health alert issued as convention centre fire forces evacuation of SkyCity precinct

Follow 1 NEWS Now's live updates as the SkyCity precinct in central Auckland is evacuated due to a fire at the National Convention Centre building site in the city.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building just after 1pm.

The blaze has continued to travel down through the building.

Road closures are set to affect rush hour travel in and out of Auckland CBD.

5:35pm: A haze of smoke is wafting over the city, blanketing Queen St and blocking out the sun as the fire continues to burn.

5:15pm: More fire engines continue to arrive at the scene of the fire as Fire and Emergency NZ pile more resources into tackling the blaze.

Fire at SkyCity convention centre building site, seen from Auckland Harbour Bridge. Source: John McCarthy

5:05pm: Latest images from the scene of the fire near the Sky Tower.

Smoke billows from the convention centre construction site. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services attend scene of convention centre fire. Source: 1 NEWS

4:55pm: Some good news for motorists commuting home.

4:45pm: A public health alert has been issued to people living and working in Auckland's CBD to take precautionary measures due to smoke in the area.

4:40pm: A snapshot of Auckland CBD traffic reveals heavy congestion.

Snapshot of Auckland CBD traffic at 4:30pm October, 22, 2019. Source: Google Traffic

4:25pm:

4:15pm: In a statement from SkyCity they say: "Due to the smoke from the NZICC fire, we have made the decision to undertake a controlled evacuation of the full SkyCity Auckland precinct.

"This includes the Sky Tower, Casino, all SkyCity Hotels and restaurants and corporate offices. Police are on precinct and are available to assist with evacuations if or where necessary.

"Customers who were intending to visit SkyCity venues (including Federal St) this evening should make alternative arrangements and we apologise for any inconvenience.

"The safety of our staff and customers remains our priority. We will update with further information as it comes to hand."

Smoke from the fire can be seen across the city and a massive Fire and Emergency NZ response has seen roads around the Sky Tower closed to the public.

4:00pm: Dave Woon, Assistant Area Commander for Fire and Emergency NZ Auckland, gave an update on the situation just after 3:30pm.

"The fire is burning on the 7th floor and has spread down to the 6th floor. Firefighters are battling the blaze inside the building and are using breathing apparatuses to combat smoke inhalation.

"It is a large fire involving gas cylinders that started around the roof and guttering area and there is insulation on fire that appears to be straw making it a very challenging fire to extinguish.