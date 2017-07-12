 

LIVE: 'Significant' winter storm hits North Island with gales and heavy rain expected to cause disruption

the story so far

  • There are a number of road closures across the country.
  • Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are predicted for Auckland as the bad weather heads north.
  • Snow is falling a lot lower than expected, says Metservice.
  • Strong winds are battering the South Island.
  • Flights are being impacted across the country.

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits New Zealand, sweeping up the country from the south. 

12.09pm A number of ski fields have closed due to weather. Check the snow report here

11.42am The America's Cup parade in Christchurch is due to start at midday, with snow falling in the city sure to make it a chilly event. 

11.20am MetService have issued road snow warnings for Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5), the Desert Rd (SH1), Rimutaka Hill Rd (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8),  Milford Rd (SH94) and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

To check when snow is expected to hit the area, click here

11.18am Flights have been disrupted today flying in and out of Queenstown, Dunedin and Christchurch airport. 

11.10am Christchurch America's Cup parade attendees are encouraged to wrap up warm for today's parade, according to NZN. 

10.55am Metservice is predicting periods of heavy rain, now and severe southerly gales in central North Island.  

"The strongest winds are forecast from tonight through to Thursday night with gusts of 140 km/h or more, especially about Wellington." 

It was described as a "significant weather event", with the heavy rain, snow and strong wind combination possibly leading to floods and slips - making driving hazardous. 

10.38am Photos show the full extent of the snow dump across the South Island. 

Forest creek Station, Rangitata Gorge.

Forest Creek Station, Rangitata Gorge.

Source: Adam Chamberlain

Snow across Dunedin.

Snow across Dunedin.

Source: Tom Tremewan

West Melton from above, Canterbury

West Melton from above, Canterbury

Source: Stuart Whittle

10.26am There are multiple road closures around the Canterbury area. For more information click here

10.06am Maritime New Zealand are warning boaties to keep an eye on conditions, due to the "Big seas and bad weather on the way". 

10.01am There is a Strong Wind Warning for Taranaki, Kapiti, Wellington and Marlborough, a Heavy Snow Warning for areas of Canterbury and Kaikoura, Central North Island High Country including the ranges of Hawke's Bay and Manawatu - Metservice. 

9.58am Traffic is free flowing down the SH1 Ngauranga Gorge after a slip yesterday disrupted traffic. 

9.39am Snow has fallen on the Rimutaka Pass in the last half hour, according to NZTA Wellington. 

Extreme weather caused road closure in some of the city's suburbs.
Source: 1 NEWS

9.33am SH1 north of Dunedin from Waitati to Pine Hill has been closed until further notice, AirNZ flights in and out of Dunedin Airport up until 12.40pm have been delayed or cancelled. 

Breakfast’s Matty had some time for a bit of fun while covering today’s polar blast.
Source: Breakfast

9.27am NZTA are advising all South Island travellers to check for area warnings and highway closures before leaving this morning. 

Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager said "In many places snow is lying on top of ice making driving extremely dangerous". 

8.57am Police are warning motorists in Dunedin to drive with caution, with the hill suburbs particularly affected. A minor number of crashes were caused this morning due to the weather. 

8.55am Metservice are predicting snow could fall to ask low as 400-500 metres in the lower and central North Island. 

8.47am Bluebridge Ferry has cancelled their crossings later this afternoon, with their last service at 2pm today. It is then cancelled until Friday morning.

8.40am Keep up to date with road closures here

Freezing temperatures in the south are causing transport headaches today.
Source: 1 NEWS

8.32am Air New Zealand said the weather conditions would likely cause disruptions across the country. 

Ice, snow and thunderstorms predicted in Queenstown, Christchurch and Invercargill, potential early thunderstorms in Auckland, morning fog possible in Rotorua and Hamilton and strong winds in Wellington. 

8.21am Some flights have been cancelled from flying in or out Queenstown Airport. For more information click here

There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.
Source: Breakfast

8.16am Metservice are reporting there is snow down to sea-level in Dunedin, and is predicting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Auckland.

7.50am Metservice officials say the snow is now falling a lot lower than expected. 

SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn has been closed due to snow and ice. 

7.46am At this stage the Amercia's Cup parade in Christchurch is still going ahead. It would have be a 'weather emergency' for the parade to change. 

7.44am Fire emergency and police have attended only a few minor weather-related incidents overnight, less than expected. Police say their main duty overnight was helping set up road closures until traffic management were able to fully takeover.

7.38am With seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait, Interislander ferries have suspended bookings until Monday, July 17, next week. Read more here

Twenty-five centimetres of snow has fallen on Coronet Peak and the Remarkables.

7.33am Metservice are reporting gusts up to 100km/h in Wellington, with rain sweeping up the North Island. 

7.25am There are a number of road closures in the south Island including SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass, SH7 from the Hamner turnoff to Springs Junction, SH1 Waitati to Pine Hill, SH85 Becks to Wedderburn, SH8 Omarama to Tarras and, SH6 to Hawea, SH93 Mataura to Clinton and Dyers Pass Rd from Sign of the Takahe to Governors Bay Rd.

Earlier

A polar blast is bringing snow and strong winds to the South Island, and the bad weather is heading north. 

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper south and Wellington.
Source: Breakfast

More snow is forecast to fall over much of the South Island throughout the day, down to 400 metres in the central and lower parts of the North Island. 

Metservice issued a warning for snowfall on the North Island's Desert Road from 6am this morning to 6pm tonight, with another period of significant snow fall possible tomorrow. 

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

A spokesperson from Interislander Ferry said all sailings will be cancelled from this evening to Friday morning. 

It has suspended bookings from Wednesday through until Monday. 

People in these areas are being strongly advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings, and to avoid travel if possible, particularly on alpine passes. 

