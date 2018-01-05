 

LIVE: Severe weather continues to hit NZ - disrupting transport, cutting power to thousands, with more rain, strong winds to come

1 NEWS NOW brings you coverage of wild weather battering parts of the country.

Warnings are in place for holiday-makers camping and travelling around the Far North and central North Island.
The summer storm is set to affect much of the country over the next two days.
07.07am: SH2 Waioeka Gorge is closed due to a slip.

NZTA are urging motorists to postpone any non-urgent travel and use SH35 as an alternative route. 

Take extra care as there is also a slip blocking a lane on SH35 east of Opotiki. 

6.55am: The power is out in Whitianga.

Powerco are reporting 9037 properties have been affected. 

The estimated time of restoration is at about 9.30am this morning.

6.50am: The Thames-Coromandel District Council said the bad weather passing through overnight certainly "made an impression".

Water supply in Hikutaia is out after the storm.

There were no reports of any significant issues or weather related incidents. 

The district council says the next point of  risk is high tide this morning, at approximately 10.47am. 

6.40am: Unison's website is showing outages around Hastings, Napier and Rotorua are affecting hundreds of customers.

In Hastings over 1000 customers were affected by power outages, including 795 in Havelock North.

In Napier 373 customers were affected, and in Rotorua 586 customers have been affected by the outages.

6.30am: Vector Energy's storm response plan has been activated and they're working to restore power outages caused by severe weather, according to their website.

Currently, there are 21 electricity outages. 

6.25am: Tamaki Drive is now open following last night's flooding.

The usually busy waterfront road was deserted Thursday night as the sea washed over it.
NZTA are urging motorists to drive to the conditions. 

6.22am: All Gulf Harbour ferry services in Auckland will be replaced by bus services today.

Auckland Transport says other ferry services and public transport is still operating.

6.18am: In the past 12 hours the North Fire comms told 1 NEWS they received 131 weather related calls, but no major incidents.

Central Fire comms said they have had 11 weather related call outs.

Southern Fire Comms told 1 NEWS that they were "pretty quiet" overnight and only received a few weather related calls.

6:05am: A low is set to cross central New Zealand today bringing heavy rain and gales to the central and upper North Island, according to MetService. The strongest winds are expected from Taranaki northwards including Taihape with a severe gale warning for these areas.

Thousands of homes across Auckland are without power after strong winds buffeted the city overnight.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive is closed due to flooding.

Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.
