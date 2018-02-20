LIVE: Seven regions declare emergencies as ex-Cyclone Gita wreaks havoc around NZ

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita batters New Zealand.

As Cyclone Gita hits the country, central New Zealand is experiencing heavy rain and high winds. Dozens of schools and some roads have already been closed on the West Coast and Nelson today.

STORY SO FAR:

Some people have left their homes near Christchurch's flooded Heathcote River.

More than 20,000 students and pre-schoolers have been affected by school and early learning centre closures.

Power outages have hit residents in Taranaki and Tasman districts, with over 23,000 people without power.

Parts of state highways are closed on the West Coast and the Kaikoura region.

Canterbury and the Marlborough Sounds are getting significant rainfall.

Buller, Selwyn District, Grey District, Westland, Taranaki, Nelson Tasman and Christchurch have all declared a state of emergency.

The centre of Cyclone Gita is barreling towards the West Coast and upper tip of the South Island.

Air NZ cancelled all services into and out of Wellington from 2.45pm today through until midnight.

Low-lying Christchurch residents have been told to prepare to evacuate due to heavy rain.

Police have warned motorists to be aware of high winds and debris on the roads and drive with care.



Live updates from earlier today can be viewed here.

9.22pm: Christchurch City Council says the Dudley Creek bypass is in operation and is helping to divert floodwaters away from Flockton properties. Flockton houses have been prone to flooding in the past.

Meanwhile, Christchurch's wastewater system is coming under pressure due to infiltration and inflow from the rain during the storm. The council is asking residents to delay washing the dishes or clothes until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and if you have to shower, keep it short.

Some people have decided to evacuate their homes near the Heathcote River where roads are flooded.

Christchurch remains under a state of emergency, declared by Mayor Lianne Dalziel this afternoon due to the impact of the ex-cyclone.

8.57pm: Evidence of the heavy rainfall which has hit Motueka today!

8.50pm:

8.22pm: 1 NEWS reporter Kate Nicol-Williams says the Les Mills Extreme gym in Wellington is shutting its door early tonight and evacuating gym goers due to water leaking through the roof.

A staff member said there's damage to the roof foundations on an upper level.

8.19pm: 1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock has just made a live report from a flooded backyard in Riwaka.

8.10pm: Taranaki has now also declared a state of emergency, with nearly 23,000 properties without power in the region.

The pipeline from the New Plymouth water treatment station to the Mangorei Reservoir has been ruptured by a falling tree.

Residents in eastern parts of New Plymouth District – New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Onaero and Urenui – are urged to conserve water and use only the bare minimum.

Fallen trees and traffic accidents are disrupting traffic flows on number of highways and local roads.

8.03pm: A warning to motorists, and some updated road closures has just been released by the NZTA.

The NZ Transport Agency advises drivers of additional road closures in the South Island and urges people to delay trips until the severe weather has passed.

High winds mean that drivers of high-sided vehicles, towing caravans or driving campervans should stay put, well out of the wind.

• SH73 (West Coast side of Arthurs Pass/Otira to Christchurch) Jacksons to Kumara Junction – closed due to strong winds and falling trees across highway.

• SH6 Hokitika to the Haast Pass/Makarora – closed due to strong winds and falling trees. Strong winds through the Whataroa Valley, trees down.

• Route 70, inland road, to Kaikoura via Waiau and Mt Lyford – closed with the Mason River rising rapidly at the Whalesback slip area.

Kaikoura is effectively isolated until this road or SH1 reopens.

7.55pm: Nelson Tasman has become the sixth region to declare a state of emergency today due to Cyclone Gita.

Following significant rainfall in the Takaka catchment, further flooding is expected to occur in the region, including Takaka township.

Water volumes are uncertain but expect flooding to occur at least in the main street of Takaka over the next few hours.

Takaka residents are asked to be aware, and consider self-evacuating if you feel your safety could be at risk.

A Civil Defence Centre has been opened at Takaka Recreation Centre.

7.46pm: A release from the Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre as they declare a State of Emergency in the Westland District.

Severe wind gusts overnight and danger to motorists was the reason given for the declaration.

State Highway 6 Hokitika to Makaroara Closed. update at 9 am tomorrow morning.

State Highway 73 Jacksons to Kumara Junction Closed. Update 9am tomorrow morning.

A reception centre has been set up in the Franz Josef medical centre to assist tourists with accommodation for the evening.

There are reports of trees down and damage to buildings.

Hokitika Airport is closed for tonight, please check the Air New Zealand website for flight details tomorrow morning.

Power is currently intermittent so please treat all power lines as live at all times.