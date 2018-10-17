LIVE: Ross and Bridges audio - $100k donation discussed, leader calls one MP 'useless'

Stay across the latest developments as the feud between Jami-Lee Ross and National leader Simon Bridges continues.

Bridges is expected to respond to Mr Ross' allegations this afternoon.

4.59pm: Here's an excerpt of the discussion between Ross and Bridges about the donation.

Ross: "The money's fine sitting there in the Botany account. I just thought if, I don't know what your arrangement with Goodfellow is or not. That's all."

Bridges: "I need to talk to him. I can actually see him tonight."

Ross: "I, I don't think.

Bridges: "I wonder if I should."

Ross: "I don't think we can."

Bridges: "I should wait and get the right words."

Ross: "Yeah. I don't think we can raise tens of thousands and completely ah keep him out of the loop. Maybe if you're just honest with him about it.

Bridges: "No we can't. Oh I think that's right. Look, I'll, I'll raise it with him. Ah but we should probably just think it through."

4.30pm: The conversation between the two, released by Ross this afternoon, mainly focuses on the $100,000 donation from the Chinese businessmen. There is lots of discussion from Bridges about whether he should tell party president Peter Geoodfellow about it. There does not appear to be any discussion about splitting the donations.

The two then talk about MPs who the party may want to get rid of, the advantage of MPs from certain races, including Chinese and Indian, and Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".

4.15pm Wellington Central Police have confirmed they've received a complaint regarding the disclosure of political donations under the Electoral Act.

"The information supplied will be assessed by a Detective Senior Sergeant at Police National Headquarters to determine what further steps may be required from a police perspective," police say in a statement.



4.10pm: Mr Ross has released audio he promised he would of himself and Simon Bridges discussing the $100k donation.

Below is a rundown of Jami-Lee Ross talking to media after emerging from the Wellington Police Station:

3.41pm: Jami-Lee Ross says he will release a recording on his Twitter account.

Source: 1 NEWS

3.39pm: Mr Ross says he did not have a conversation with the donor of $100,000.

3.38pm: He alleges Simon Bridges knew what Cathedral Club was initially. Mr Bridges denies all allegations from Mr Ross.

3.33pm: Jami-Lee Ross says he does not have evidence to back up his allegations that National leader asked him to break up a $100,000 donation. Simon Bridges denies all allegations.

3.32pm: "I know that there is smears about me at the moment," he says. "I'm not going to play that."

3.30pm: Mr Ross says he does not know what Paula Bennett is referring to when she says he acted inappropriately for a married man.

3.29pm: He says he is not currently paying Simon Lusk for his advice.

3.27pm: Mr Ross says the police now have "all the information" that he claims he has.

3.25pm: Mr Ross says the allegations against him were "devastating", and he had mental health episode but is now well.

3.21pm: Mr Ross says he thought Paula Bennett "was better than that", in regards to the deputy National leader claiming he behaved inappropriately for a married man.

"They can call me a liar if they want, but you'll see very soon."

3.19pm: Mr Ross says he played a recording he claims has himself and Mr Bridges discussing matters around the donation, to police. "I will provide that to you very soon." Mr Bridges has denied all allegations.

3.18pm: Jami-Lee Ross said police would be investigating. "It's up to decide what happens with the law and the Electoral Act.

3.16pm: He says he spoke to three detective senior sergeants. He said he outlined his concerns and talked about the $100,000 donation and his allegations around it.

3.10pm: Jami-Lee Ross has emerged from the Wellington Police station.

1pm: Jami-Lee Ross has entered the Wellington Police Station to make an official complaint against National leader Simon Bridges.

Source: 1 NEWS

He said he would today be releasing a recording he claims is a conversation with himself and Mr Bridges about alleged electoral fraud. Mr Bridges has denied all allegations.

Background:

It comes after a dramatic series of events. Yesterday, the now-independent MP made allegations against the Opposition leader, who in turn denied all claims.