LIVE: Residents of low lying areas of Waimakariri's The Pines Beach urged to evacuate now

9.51am: MetService says while rain continues to fall in Canterbury today, it has "eased somewhat in Mid and South Canterbury".

"Rain will clear everywhere tomorrow followed by a few days of dry weather," the weather service said.

9.38am: Waimakariri resident Graham Dolan and his family slept in the car with his dog after being forced to evacuate from his home last night.

Waimakariri resident Graham Dolan with his dog. Source: 1 NEWS

The scene at the Mandeville evacuation centre where Waimakariri residents stayed overnight.

The Mandeville evacuation centre where some evacuated Waimakariri residents stayed overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

9.24am: Civil Defence requires all residents of the low lying areas of The Pines Beach, particularly around Dunns Ave to evacuate now, Waimakariri District Council says.



"A flood gate is stuck open and areas of The Pines Beach may be flooded. The Civil Defence Centre at Rangiora Baptist Church is open for people who need somewhere to stay.

"Residents on the higher sections of The Pines Beach can stay if they wish, but may be isolated for some time if Beach Road floods. We will give updates on our Facebook page and website when it is safe to return, however it may be some time."



Emergency services will be assisting with the evacuation.



8.53am: SH1 is now closed from Temuka to Hinds, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says.



The following closures remain in place:

SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel

SH73 Darfield to Castle Hill

SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH8 Burkes Pass



8.46am: The next high tide is at about 8.30am this morning, according to the Waimakariri District Council.



"This will coincide with higher river flows in both the Ashley and Waimakariri, as well as potentially wind/storm surge. The Kairaki and Waikuku Beach areas will be closely monitored during this time," the council said in an update.

Low-medium risk areas where people should be prepared to evacuate if they receive an emergency text alert:

Fernside Road and Southbrook Area - between Oxford Road through Southbrook and to State Highway One. Includes area between Oxford Road, Fernside Road, Lineside Road, Marsh Road and Tuahiwi Road. Includes Southbrook industrial area. We are not currently concerned about the Kaiapoi Urban Area. Please check evacuation maps and be ready to evacuate if told to do so. Approximately 518 properties.



Waikuku Area - between Gressons Road, Coldstream Road and the Ashley River. Includes Waikuku Beach Township. Please check evacuation maps and be ready to evacuate if told to do so. Approximately 628 properties.



North Of Ashley River - East Of Ashley Village – Between upper Sefton Road and Ashley River, from Ashley Village to the Coast. Please check evacuation maps and be ready to evacuation if told to do so. Approximately 169 properties.



High-risk areas where people have already abeen ordered to evacuate and anyone remaining has been ordered to leave now:

Fernside residents between Oxford Road / Mount Thomas Road and the Ashley River – from Mertons Road up until the junction of the Okuku and Ashley Rivers. Rangiora urban areas are presently considered safe. Emergency services have finished evacuating this area. Approximately 113 properties.



8.42am: The Ashburton wastewater pond treatment facility at Wilkins Road has been flooded, leading to contaminated water mixing with floodwater downstream from Wilkins Road outside Tinwald, according to the Ashbrton District Council.



"This is a public health risk. People in this area should avoid all contact with floodwater and assume is it contaminated," the council said today in an update.

"If you do come into contact with flood waters, change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser."

Further advice on managing safely and cleaning up after flooding can be found here.

The Ashburton Museum, Library and EA Networks Centre remain closed today. The Ashburton Resource Recovery Park will be open. People have been urged to avoid travelling if they can.

To receive free important text message alerts for your area of the Ashburton District, text your postcode to 4196.



8.31am: The swollen Ashley River remains the biggest threat to the Waimakariri area, which has the potential to top over the stopbanks.



Graham Dolan, a resident who was forced to evacuate his home as a precaution overnight, told reporter Thomas Mead it was "a bit hard to believe".



"We slept in the car because we had a little dog with us but yeah, it was a bit of a rough night," he said. Couple hours of sleep then get up, have a cup of tea and try and have a little bit more of a nap - all part of the parcel, I suppose."



Many people will be returning home today with the hope the rivers don't break their banks.



8.20am: Sixteen people stayed at Hakatere Marae, just north of Ashburton, overnight as the floodwaters continued to batter the region.



"We got all the mattresses ready for everybody so they could come into the whare and have a rest if they wanted - it was nice and warm ... just made the place feel homely for them, so that they feel OK here," Tania Reuben told Breakfast.



"We're still open if anything happens today. We're still open for people to come - we welcome them. We'll look after them and keep them safe and happy."

8.04am: The Selwyn River has broken its banks.



Anyone concerned they have low lying farmland near a river can text the name of the river to 3730 for free up-to-date information on the river's conditions.

Meanwhile, nearly 600 people have been evacuated in the Waimakariri district, and Civil Defence says a total of 250 properties in the area were evacuated as a precaution, including around Fernside, Eyre River, near the Ashley River and eight properties at Kairaki Beach.



Nearly 100 people have also been evacuated from the Selwyn district.



7.48am: There were some heroic rescues yesterday as heavy rain pounded the Canterbury region, including a couple who were stuck and stranded inside their vehicle "on the other side of what's normally a creek" before being spotted by farmer Chris Allen.



Allen called upon farmer David Clark, who showed up with lifejackets and got them out of the car.



"I went for a quick drive up the farm just to see if things had changed overnight. As I was coming down, I saw a vehicle coming from south, heading north, and thought, 'What a bunch of idiots out there driving at this time of day down the road - it was flooding,'" Allen said.



"Five minutes later, I looked across and there was some lights on the other side of what is normally a creek and right next to the south branch of the river and I thought, 'That's a silly place to be'. There was nothing I could do so I just rang 111."



He said while the couple had already called emergency services, Allen said he knew they would be unable to reach them in time so he woke up Clark for help with the rescue.



"It was a pretty nervous time with some pretty swift floodwaters."



"Look, you do what you do in rural communities, we step to it... We've each helped with our own times of emergency... so you just get on with it and that's exactly what we did," Clark said.

7.33am: Butler said there were three rescues up the bottom of the foothills this morning, with Fire and Emergency at the scene as first responders "but made some fantastic decisions not to fully commit to those rescues and wait for other resources from other agencies".

"They made a good call by not committing to that so that was great."



7.23am: Chief Fire Officer at Ashburton Fire Station, Alan Burgess, told Breakfast it was "pretty crazy and I think with the amount of water that certainly fell on the foothills and the amount that came through the town, we were busy for a while".



"It was a pretty full-on day - about 15 hours worth so it was good to get the end of it."



Assistant Area Commander and Taskforce Commander Steven Butler said a taskforce from Timaru and Christchurch, Waimate and Littleton was set up to assist Ashburton volunteers.

7.05am: Breakfast's John Campbell says the situation in Ashburton “is bad but could have been worse”.

Nineteen roads are closed and three bridges are down and its unknown what state other roads are in. Crews will be sent out at first light to inspect the roads.



There are also widespread school closures and students, parents and guardians have been advised to check before they leave home. People have been advised to work from home if possible and their workplace allows.



6.39am: "The weather's been pretty horrendous," Ashburton district mayor Neil Brown told Breakfast. "We've had about a third of our annual rainfall in 48 hours."

Brown said the Ashburton River / Hakatere is being monitored "very, very closely" as large amounts of water continues to flow.



"She's a raging torrent out there but it's staying pretty well and its banks at the moment have breached a couple places way up country but it's pretty well staying where it belongs at the moment."

6.30am: Multiple stretches of State Highway 1 is closed as the Canterbury region enters its third day of a red weather alert, Breakfast reporter Isaac Gunsson told Breakfast.



SH1 is closed between Burnham to Dunsandel, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area or delay their journey as anywhere south of Dunsandel is "essentially disconnected from Christchurch".

Full list of road closures:

SH1 Temuka near intersection with Arowhenua Rd

SH1 Hinds River Bridge

SH1 Ashburton near intersection with Saunders Rd

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven

SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill

SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)

SH1 and SH8 Timaru to Fairlie



Rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, with rain expected to top 400mm in some parts of the region - more than half the annual rainfall Canterbury normally experiences.

6.23am: Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton told Breakfast the Selwyn River / Waikirikiri "still hasn't reached its peak and is expected to break its banks just east of State Highway 1 today". He said river levels further up the country "are beginning to drop off their peaks".



Broughton said it takes 10 to 12 hours for water levels to travel across to the Selwyn district "so although it may not be raining right now, it doesn't mean more water's not on its way".



More rain and wind is expected in the region today.



6.19am: Thousands were on standby to be evacuated in Ashburton.

The biggest risk to the Waimakariri remains the high level of the Ashley River at the potential for it to top over the stop banks, the Waimakariri District Council said in an update this morning.



The river risk led to two areas being evacuated late last night and early this morning by emergency services.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews evacuated approximately 113 properties in the Oxford and Mount Thomas Road area near the Ashley River.

A further 133 properties were evacuated in the Eyre River area were evacuated by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police.

Eyre River is showing some signs of slowly dropping and it’s hoped than an inspection at daylight will give enough certainty to allow residents to return safely to their homes in the morning.



A regional state of emergency has been declared across the whole of Canterbury.

What you need to know:

- A red alert warning was issued for Canterbury south of Amberly on Saturday - only the second ever such warning issued by MetService — after heavy rain battered the region

-The red warning continues for Canterbury until 11am tomorrow with severe, heavy rain and severe gales predicted

- Canterbury residents this morning woke to an ongoing state of emergency this morning

- Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has authorised a region-wide Civil Defence emergency

- Fernside residents between Mt Thomas Road, Oxford Road and Merton Road were last night told to evacuate immediately

- Hundreds were forced to evacuate in Waimakariri last night amid concerns over the high levels of the Ashley River. The District Council has alerted residents in three areas – Waikuku, the Southbrook area and east of Ashley Village - to be prepared to evacuate if needed

- Severe gales of up to 120km/hr are also expected for large parts of the South Island through to 3pm tomorrow in some areas

- Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted police with a small number of water rescues overnight after becoming caught in flood waters

- Firefighters had to assist with 20 other weather-related incidents such as leaking homes and downed trees



Breakfast host John Campbell has flown down to Ashburton. You can watch the live feed here.

