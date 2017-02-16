LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

Follow all the latest developments below:

Photo taken by John Foster shows the blaze rapidly approaching the Sugarloaf transmission tower as darkness falls at Port Hills above Christchurch. Source: John Foster

Watch the livestream from 1 NEWS' Port Hills weathercam: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/livestream-smoke-billows-above-christchurch-fire-burns-port-hills

5.15pm: NZ Defence Force's Hercules aircraft takes off to Melbourne to get more firefighting supplies.

4.36pm: Civil Defence says all police cordons at Port Hills area will remain in place until Saturday, February 18, when they will be reaccessed.

4.18pm: The Canterbury District Health Board has advised anyone having difficulty breathing, experiencing prolonged coughing or chest tightness to call their own GP first. Smoke inhalation is unlikely to have long-term effects but can aggravate symptoms of lung or heart illnesses. Residents are urged to avoid exposure where possible by staying indoors and closing windows and doors.

4.03pm: Northeastly winds expected to continue blowing in the Port Hills area throughout Friday, with rain only arriving on Saturday according to 1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett.

3.08pm: 1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett says the Christchurch area is still bone-dry and rain is 24 hours or more away. Watch it here.

3.00pm: Government accepts help from US research vessel Polar Star, which is part of their armed forces, in battling the Christchurch fires.

2.30pm: Cashmere Residents' Emergency Support hub will be open from 2pm at the Cashmere Presbyterian Centre Hall on Macmillan Ave.

2.00pm: There will only be partial delivery on postal rounds in Beckenham, NZ Post's latest update said.

Check below for more information on delivery routes.

1.55pm: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu said they are putting plans in place to contact whanau in the Port Hills areas to "offer direct support and assistance".

1.46pm: The cause of the devastating Port Hills fire in Christchurch is unknown, but investigations are ongoing, said Prime Minister Bill English.

"I've only had a very brief description of the fire starting in two places at the same time, which looks suspicious to me, but I wouldn't jump to conclusions," said Mr English.

1.37pm: Habitat for Humanity will collect and distribute donations of clothing, furniture and household items like linen to people affected by the Port Hills fire.

You can drop off donations to their ReStore on Waltham Road in Sydenham and Wairakei Road, Burnside.

1.27pm: Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee talked to media about his criticism about the handling of the state of emergency.

He did however say the focus of today was getting the fire contained, and the crews working on the ground and sky were doing a fantastic job.

1.18pm: Bill English avoided making a comment about the sequence of events after the Port Hills fire broke out and the criticism that has followed.

He said the firefighting effort has been "reasonably successful so far", and the fire "does seem to be contained today".

He said the key focus has been on the ongoing containment of the fire, and the people affected have the support of the community.

"There are a whole lot of people here traumatised," Mr English said.

The cause of the fire that started on Monday is still unknown said Mr English, but investigations are underway.

1.10pm: Watch here as Prime Minister Bill English gives the latest update from Christchurch.

1.08pm: NZ First leader Winston Peters said he supports the government in giving "as much help in Christchurch as they can".

12.50pm: Spark has opened its free wi-fi network in 107 telephone boxes around Christchurch to all residents, even if they aren't customers.

In a statement the telecommunications company said they wanted to support evacuated residents and help them stay in touch with loved ones.

The company is also offering to create a call diversion from landlines to mobiles.

12.46pm: Residents in streets that run from Victoria Park Road are allowed to return to their homes briefly to get essentials.

Police are checking residents' identification before giving them access to the road through the cordon at the Sign of the Takahe.

The Port Hills fires entered Victoria Park yesterday, flaring up again on the ridges before 5am today.

12.40pm: The Cawthron Eye, a tool that displays NASA satellite images of New Zealand, captured an incredible image of the massive Port Hills fire this morning.

You can see the full image here.

12.25pm: The Civil Defence have received a number of inquiries from evacuated residents asking when they will be able to return home.

It is too soon to be able to answer these questions with any certainty, the Civil Defence said in a statement.

If you have been evacuated get the latest updates here.

12.15pm: The New Zealand Defence Force has sent more personnel vehicles to help evacuate residents and get the out-of-control scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills under control.

Since Monday, more than 60 NZDF personnel, including 20 experienced firefighters have been dispatched to battle bush fires in Canterbury and Hawke's Bay.

"We are poised to provide additional assistance if required and have a number of capabilities on standby," said Lieutenant Colonel Rob Loftus.

12.00pm: More than 130 firefighters are currently on the ground fighting the Port Hills fire, as 11 homes are now lost to the raging Port Hills fires.

The main activity is currently in the northern area of Port Hills, including Hoon Hay Valley Road, Dyers Pass Road and Worsley Road.

There are 40 fire crews with 45 pumps and tankers on the ground, and more than 200 rural fire personnel.

Fourteen helicopters are now in the air, along with three fixed wing aircraft.

Civil Defence said two sheds have been lost alongside 11 houses.

Four of the houses destroyed are in Worsleys Road, four in Hoon Hay Valley Road, one hous and one she on Burkes Bush Road, and two houses and one shed on Early Valley Road.

ROAD CLOSURES

Cashmere Road west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road

Hoon Hay Valley Road

Kennedys Bush Road from the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive Including the southbound cycle track

Sutherland Road

Penruddock Rise

Worsleys Track from Worsleys Road

Dyers Pass Road between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass

Summit Road between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road

Holmes Road

CANCELLATIONS

Bus services:

Due to the fire and evacuations all Metro bus Blue Line trips will end at Princess Margaret Hospital until further notice.

No bus trips will run to the Cashmere Hill.

All trips travelling to Westmorland will end their trips on Cashmere Road near Penruddock Rise, and bus trips will depart travelling towards Eastgate from stop 33348 on Cashmere Road instead. Keep up to date here.

Events:

The upcoming Run to Remember in Christchurch is cancelled.

The event was due to take place on Sunday but the event course is part of critical access for emergency services fighting the fires, making it impossible to take place.

Postal Services:

There will be no deliveries in Westmoreland, Shalamar Drive, Cashmere Road (for street numbers 150 onwards) including Worsleys Road and the surrounding streets.

Addresses above Hackthorne Rd will not be delivered to, and there will be no delivery to Hyndhope, 124-189 Kennedys Bush, Watlings, The Ridge, Rock Hill Drive, Quarry Hill Tce, The Rocks and Quarryman's Lane.

There will be no delivery to 236-117, 122-118 Dyers Pass Rd, Westernra Tce, Kiteroa Rd and Dannys Lane.

From 199 Hackthorne Rd down to the Sign of the Takahe, as well as Takahe Dr, Victoria Park Rd, Konghurst Tce, Allom Lane, Harry Ell Dr, Scarff Pl, Derrynane Lane, Fox Lane, Amherst Pl and Barrier Lane will have no delivery.

Due to blocked access there is no delivery to Opihi St, Hurunui St, Waipara St, and Pahau Pl.

Schools:

The Ministry of Education confirmed that Cashmere Primary School is closed. Cashmere Early Learning Centre is closed due to the level of smoke. More updates when available.

Outages: