LIVE: Ratana kicks off with passionate haka to welcome PM Jacinda Ardern, MPs

Politicians across the House are descending on the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year. Follow the action live.

Source: 1 NEWS

11.26am After an introduction in te reo, the MPs have been welcomed with a song.

11.16am Earlier, Ms Ardern spoke of the revised CPTPP deal that looks to be signed in March, saying all parties (the 11 countries including Canada) have said they are now in agreement with the CPTPP as it stands.

"This is another step towards the finalisation of that agreement."



11.10am PM Jacinda Ardern, Deputy PM Winston Peters and Green co-leader James Shaw, along with other government MPs can be seen being welcomed to the church by a passionate haka.

11.06am Ms Ardern revealed details around the issues of the recent CPTPP deal.

She said one of the stumbling blocks recently after Canada temporarily removed itself from the agreement was due to "seeking support for their cultural exception".

"New Zealand has a cultural exception, that's something we've long fought for in our trade agreements."

The exception enables trade agreements to differentiate culture from commercial products.

New Zealand offered support for Canada's cultural exception "and to offer any assistance we could".

Ms Ardern says Canada are now satisfied with how the agreement now stands.

10.52am: PM Jacinda Ardern says it looks likely that the new CPTPP will be signed in Chile at the start of March.

She says obviously there have been bumps in the road so they don’t want to get ahead of themselves.

Ms Ardern spoke to Justin Trudeau last week about some outstanding issues Canada had with the agreement.

10.50am: MPs will be marking the 145th anniversary of Ratana founder, Tahupotiki Wiremu.

Ratana has been backing the Labour Party for 33 years but this is the first time in a decade a Labour Government has been welcomed to the pa.

Bill English was the first National Party leader to visit Ratana in 2002.

This morning, 1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance said the pilgrimage to Ratana Church kicks off the political year.

"It was in the early days a political movement," she said.