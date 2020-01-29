Police are appealing for information after “a number of incidents” of live power lines being “deliberately cut” in rural Waikato over the past few weeks.

Power lines (file photo). Source: istock.com

“As a result of this vandalism, power lines have been brought down causing a serious safety risk,” police said.

“If you discover any downed power lines, please stay clear and treat every power line as live at all times.”

Police asked people to look out for suspicious activity near power lines, and to call 111 at the time.

People are also encouraged to report any recent incidents using the non-emergency 105 line, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers – 0800 555 111.

People can quote file number 201104/8746 for Te Poi, 201014/9195 for Te Awamutu, 201102/1822 for Ngahinapouri, or 201105/3124 for Te Akau.